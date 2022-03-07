One of the biggest drinking days of the year in Manhattan returned Saturday after a leave of absence for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People took to Aggieville bars and jammed some areas east of campus for house parties for Fake Patty’s Day. In the afternoon, the weather was warm with temperatures reaching 77 degrees, and the sun was shining.
For those in attendance, morale seemed high. At Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar, a couple of hundred people enjoyed drinks, hanging out with friends and meeting new people.
Things did look a bit different in Aggieville. In years past, officials closed the streets and brought in porta-potties to accommodate the mass of people. However, the Aggieville Business Association took the stance last year that it would no longer promote the event, which meant those accommodations went away.
This year, no barricades, no porta-potties, and some bars even closed. So Long Saloon and Taco Lucha closed their doors on Saturday.
But that did not stop party-goers.
Brandon Wilde, 23, of McPherson, woke up around 8 a.m., went to his friend’s house, and started drinking before heading to the bars. Wilde said he has partaken in the fake holiday since he was a freshman.
Created by K-State students, Fake Patty’s traditionally takes place the Saturday before spring break, so students can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day before leaving town.
Like everything else in life, the pandemic has affected the fake holiday. In March 2020, the event was one of many things canceled. In March 2021, officials observed a lighter celebration with more of a focus on house parties.
Wilde said he has missed walking around, going to different places and meeting new people.
“You know, the last two years, it’s been kinda isolated to certain areas,” Wilde said. “You couldn’t just around.”
Delaney Preston ventured seven hours from Dallas to come to Fake Patty’s Day, which she said is her favorite holiday of the year.
She said she came because of the atmosphere.
“What I love about Fake Patty’s is everybody coming together and drinking over one holiday,” she said.
Preston’s friend, Avery Shields, 24, got to have her first bar experience this year. Previously, Shields attended house parties.
“I’m finally able to be at the bars, which is pretty cool,” Shields said. “I’ve never been in this kind of scenery for Fake Patty’s.”
Fis Almu, 23, a senior at K-State from Saudi Arabia, said he missed people coming everywhere from Kansas. He likes everyone getting out in the early morning and people just having fun.
Tricia Verschage, 51, from Junction City, is a Fake Patty’s regular. She has been coming to Fake Patty’s Day since 2008, which is around the genesis of the holiday. She said she has kids who have gone to school at K-State and always come to celebrate. Her favorite thing to do for Fake Patty’s is people watch.
Verschage said something she noticed this year that is different from what she has seen in the past is the level of excitement for everyone.
“There’s so much excitement because these kids are enjoying a beautiful day, and we’re getting to just be around people again,” Verschage said.