Riley County has set its next vaccine clinic for Tuesday and plans to make a few adjustments after some people were turned away from the first clinic because of crowding on Thursday.
Senior citizens who went to get their COVID-19 vaccine Thursday encountered long lines or were tasked to leave — and then later told to return for their shot.
Officials expected to vaccinate 2,000 people at Riley County’s first vaccine clinic for Phase 2 of the state’s plan, which includes members of the public over age 65. Dozens of people who had registered and were told to show up Thursday complained on social media and in interviews with The Mercury that when they arrived, they were told to go home. Some said that they later received text messages asking them to return. They also complained about lack of parking and long lines with no social distancing.
County officials acknowledged the problems and said they intend to fix them at future clinics. Officials ultimately gave out about 1,000 Moderna vaccines.
County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said health officials thought they had a concrete plan in place regarding Thursday’s vaccination clinic, but a series of things happened that showed they need to make changes.
“We do still have roughly 800 vaccines left to finish up (vaccinating) the healthcare professionals next week,” Massimi said. “Plus we’ll take care of the people who were turned away Thursday because of traffic issues.”
Massimi said the Jan. 26 clinic is only for people who have registered and been assigned a time slot for that day.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the biggest issue Thursday was an influx of people around 1 p.m.
“The traffic became such an issue that we were concerned about safety, and we just didn’t have parking for people,” she said. “So the decision was to just send people away. We then immediately worked to correct the parking situation and kind of readjust some things, including the line, so we could allow people to return.”
Massimi said the health department began turning people away just before 4 p.m.
“Then we realized that can’t do that, we’ve got to make this work, and we found parking spaces and were able to move the line around a bit and accommodate people,” she said.
The health department never ran out of vaccines Thursday, Massimi said. She said it’s possible that some people who were vaccinated Thursday weren’t yet eligible, according to the state plan.
“We do our best to check against the list of people that were registered and were supposed to be there,” Massimi said.
The health department hopes to add more checkpoints at future clinics to verify people’s identities.
One Manhattan woman said she took her 90-year-old mother to the clinic but was turned away. She spoke to The Mercury on the condition of anonymity because of the nature of her job.
She said she and her mother arrived in the area around 3:30 p.m., but traffic was backed up so much cars were waiting in the intersection near the clinic at Manhattan Fire Department headquarters on Denison Avenue.
“It was so backed up, we would have a green light, and we wouldn’t be able to move forward,” she said. By the time the women reached the headquarters, a police officer told them to go home because the health department wasn’t giving out any more shots at the time.
A little while later, the woman received a robo call from the health department, she said, telling her the health department was offering shots again, so the women returned with her mother. The woman described a scene of hundreds of senior citizens standing outside in a line around 6 p.m. Thursday. She said her mother received the shot just before 7 p.m.
“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “Nobody has told us what happened.”
Health department staff met Friday morning to review the clinic problems and find solutions for future clinics.
People who did not get the vaccine and were scheduled to Thursday can participate in a clinic next week, the health department announced Friday morning. Specific details of the location and time will be sent directly to people by phone, text or email.
Thursday’s clinic ran more smoothly earlier in the day. The health department had set up eight stations where people received the shot from nurses. RCHD clinical supervisor and registered nurse Aryn Price said Thursday’s vaccine clinic was open to those in Phase 1 who hadn’t received the first dose yet, those in Phase 1 who hadn’t received their second dose and those in Phase 2 receiving their first dose.
Phase 1 of the vaccination plan included healthcare workers, people at long-term care facilities and emergency medical services staff. Phase 2 included adults aged 65 and older, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, the staff of licensed child care, preschools, after-school care and child care licensing and the staff of emergency shelter and domestic violence homes, adult group care homes, residential treatment centers and adult and child protective services.
Manhattan Fire Department Captain Brian Force received his first dose on Thursday morning.
“I was looking forward to (getting) it,” Force said shortly after he received it. After receiving the vaccine, patients were required to wait 15 minutes before leaving the facility to see if any immediate reactions occurred.
Kayla Mathis, a registered nurse at the health department, received her second dose of the vaccine Thursday. She was looking forward to having some immunity from the virus in a couple weeks, she said. Mathis said neither shot hurt, but said her arm was a little sore after the first dose.
Manhattan Medical Center sanitation workers Michael Shanks and Sara Bidwell were waiting outside before 11 a.m. Thursday to get their vaccine. Bidwell said the medical center offered the chance for them to get it.
“We’re just here, getting it over with,” Shanks said. “If it’ll help other people not get sick, then I’m OK with it.”