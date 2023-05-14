Manhattan High School senior Shelby Martin told her 441 fellow graduating seniors in the Class of 2023 that “nobody cares about your failures.”

“No one cares that you failed two tests, or skipped a few classes, or got caught in the hallway without a smart pass,” Martin said during her commencement speech Sunday. “Those failures do not define you. But it is how you bounce back from these failures that is the true judge of character.”

