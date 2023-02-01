01022023-mer-new-peeteswearin-1
Brian Peete speaks after being sworn in as the new Riley County Police Department director on Dec. 30 at the Riley County Courthouse.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Riley County Police Department director Brian Peete this week denounced the actions of Memphis police officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Peete wrote an open letter to the community Monday, which came after Memphis officials released videos Friday of the fatal Jan. 7 traffic stop involving the 29-year-old Black man.

