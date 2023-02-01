Riley County Police Department director Brian Peete this week denounced the actions of Memphis police officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.
Peete wrote an open letter to the community Monday, which came after Memphis officials released videos Friday of the fatal Jan. 7 traffic stop involving the 29-year-old Black man.
Peete, who is Black, acknowledged he didn’t know all of the case specifics, but he said he wanted to present his thoughts after seeing the videos. He said it was “abundantly clear” that the officers failed to use appropriate training during the arrest.
“Most importantly they didn’t recognize Mr. Nichols as a human undeserving of the numerous terrorizing attacks they levied against him — Mr. Nichols didn’t deserve to be subjected to those attacks,” he wrote.
The footage shows five Black officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — beating Nichols during a traffic stop. Emergency responders took Nichols to a hospital, where he died on Jan. 10.
Last week, each officer was arrested for second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. The Memphis Police Department also fired the five officers Jan. 20.
Peete said how officers are trained and the culture of an organization are two important indicators that could serve as “warning signs” for the potential of an incident like the one in Memphis.
Peete said RCPD is strong in both areas.
“We believe in treating everyone fairly and with respect, preserving the dignity of all those we encounter and serve,” he said.