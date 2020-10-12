Two pedestrians who were involved in a rollover crash near Junction City early Sunday morning were seriously injured when an oncoming vehicle struck them.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Anthony Barnard, 23, of Junction City, was traveling east on Interstate 70, near the Washington Street overpass in Junction City, at 2:55 a.m. when he briefly fell asleep at the wheel. His truck left the road and Barnard overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn and stop in the middle of the left lane.
Barnard and his passenger, Pierce Stefen, 20, of Schofield, Wisconsin, exited the vehicle, and a 2016 Kia Optima driven by Callie Brier, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, hit them.
Emergency responders took Barnard and Stefen to Stormont Vail Health Hospital in Topeka for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
The report said Brier and her passenger, Benjamin Mulberry, 20, of Manhattan, reported some pain, so they drove themselves to an area hospital for treatment of possible injuries.