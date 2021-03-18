The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a deceased man was found on Interstate 70 near Fort Riley early Thursday morning.
The Geary County Sheriff's Office initially responded to a report about the man, who has not been identified, at 5:15 a.m. They found him on the eastbound shoulder of the highway near mile marker 302.
Officials said they believe the man may have been struck by one or more vehicles that left the scene. They did not yet have further details about the incident Thursday.
KHP closed one eastbound lane as they worked on the scene.