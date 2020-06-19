A pedestrian is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run near Leonardville early Friday morning.
Riley County police identified the man as Christopher Day, 38, of Leonardville.
Officers responded to the 12900 block of Barton Road to a report of a seemingly disoriented man asking for a ride at 4:10 a.m.
While they were on their way to the area, emergency dispatchers received another report of a man found dead in the road.
Officials said Day died from head trauma associated with being struck by a vehicle.
Police are searching for the driver and ask that anyone with information about the incident or tips on cars in the area between 4:10 and 4:23 a.m. contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
Officials closed both directions of traffic in the area and asked drivers to find an alternate route Friday morning as officers investigated the crash.