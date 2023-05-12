Pawnee Mental Health asked for double its previous allocation from the Riley County Commission on Thursday, as various entities make their budget requests.
Pawnee requested $600,000, an increase of 100% from the $300,000 it received in 2023. Pawnee director Robbin Cole said the county accounts for 41% of all clients but only 28% of county funding.
She said the increase would help Pawnee recruit and retain mental health professionals.
For the next couple of meetings, the county commission will hear budget requests and recommendations from departments and other entities. The Budget & Planning Committee will review the information to determine the next steps. The final budget will be adopted in October and will go into action in January 2024, according to county documents.
Riley County District Court requested $40,000, an increase of $8,080, or 25%.
Judge Grant Bannister told Riley County commissioners the district court budget request increased largely because the district court needs a new copy printer. He asked them to keep in mind this budget is only covering facility and expenditure needs and not staffing. This is because they are state employees, and the state of Kansas covers the employment budget.
Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce requested $55,000 from the 2024 Riley County budget for its economic development plan. This is the same amount requested and given in 2023. The chamber’s total budget is $1.273 million, and its funding is coming from multiple sources such as the Manhattan city government, Pottawatomie County and Geary County. Chamber president and CEO Jason Smith said in a memo that the county money goes to support initiatives that bring revenue to the region.
If Riley County provides the requested amount, $25,000 would go toward the Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership which is Manhattan’s way of marketing for outside job creation or investments. $5,000 would be used for entrepreneurial activities, another $5,000 would be used for the Riley County Business Park Development and $20,000 for military relations.
The Riley County Council on Aging requested $310,105, an increase of 1.2% from the 2023 total of $306,338.
Big Lakes Developmental Center requested a 5% increase over its 2023 appropriation for a total of $228,123, saying inflation has hit the agency hard.
Animal control
Commissioners also discussed a previous resolution between the Manhattan City Commission and Riley County Commission to determine who would employ animal control officers. Deputy county counselor Craig Cox recommended that the county commission move forward with the previously proposed solution that would have the Riley County Police Department employ animal control officers.
“The one we have from 1988 is horribly outdated, and the newer version we are looking at would really serve the county well,” Cox said.
Riley County commissioner John Ford said it was a moot point for this budget cycle, but the issue needs resolution. Instead of fully employing animal control officers in the county, commissioner Ford suggested that the county pay the current city animal control officers on a per-case basis.
“I don’t think we are spending $60,000 a year for that, nor do we need to.”
City manager Ron Fehr also brought up the issue during his general update, and commissioner Ford repeated his idea of the county paying on a per-case basis.