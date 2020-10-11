Pawnee Mental Health Services will receive a $832,505 grant for enhancing existing infrastructure and initiating partnerships with health departments in both Clay and Republic counties.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants program announced the grant award for Pawnee Mental Health Services.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, visited with Pawnee officials Friday. “Through partnerships with the local health departments, these resources will help expand rural health services across north-central Kansas, providing critical care to rural communities,” Moran said. “Now, more than ever, people will benefit from greater access to mental health services, and I am pleased this grant will help Kansans.”
Pawnee serves people in 10 Kansas counties, including Riley, Pottawatomie, Geary, Jewell, Mitchell, Republic, Cloud, Washington, Marshall and Clay.
The USDA is investing $72 million in 40 states through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program.