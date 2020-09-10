The Food and Farm Council and St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center provided “free and nutritious meals” for K-State students and their families every Wednesday night.
Volunteers at the first Konza Table handed out 260 meals to students who showed up on foot, by car and on bicycles.
Vickie James, coordinator for the Food and Farm Council of Riley County and Manhattan, said meals address one of the council’s priorities — food insecurity. The defining characteristic of food insecurity, according to the United States Department of Agriculture website is “that, at times during the year, food intake of household members is reduced and their normal eating patterns are disrupted because the household lacks money and other resources for food.”
“Food insecurity” can be temporary or long lasting and vary in degrees. Not having enough to eat over a period of time or enough funds to afford healthy food, has the potential to create many issues including a greater risk for being emotionally distressed; eating less expensive and often unhealthy foods; and not eating balance meals, James said.
“Riley County has the highest rate of food insecurity in the state of Kansas,” James said. “Our rate of insecurity here is around 18% and the state average is about 14.5%.”
College students are not immune. Abby Rouse, director of stewardship for St. Isidore’s said nearly 40% of randomly surveyed students reported struggling with food insecurity.
“There’s a good number of students that don’t have enough money to afford good, tasty, nutritious food once they’ve paid their housing and tuition,” Rouse said.
Not having proper nutrition can affect their performance.
“If students are trying to study, possibly have jobs and deal with food, we know sometimes that they may skip meals or the choices they may make on food may not be the most nutritious,” James said.
“If people aren’t fed and nourished on a daily basis, it’s a challenge for them to function at their best capacity, mentally, physically. If students are altering what they eat or how much they eat because of lack of finances, then Konza Table can help at least one night … a week take away some of that worry and challenge.”
She and Rouse expressed concern that with COVID-19 those experiencing food insecurity has increased, they hope to provide at least one dinner and a breakfast to students who drop by. Rouse said the Konza Table is set up as a contactless drive up or walk through.
“We’re right near campus so hopefully that makes it easily accessible,” she said. “We’re just hoping to be able to give them dinner and then something for breakfast the next morning.”
People can receive meals on a first-come first-serve basis beginning at 5:30 p.m. and going until 7 p.m. or until they are gone, whichever comes first.
The first night’s menu included lemon pepper chicken, rice pilaf, vegetables and a piece of fruit. Lacy’s Fresh Fare and Catering at K-State prepared the meal.
“The cool thing is that it is manned by university students,” James said.
“These are students that are getting hands on experience with catering. We’re really pleased to have them as a partner doing the catering for this program.”
Funding for the meals is coming from St. Isodore’s.
“We feel this is very much a part of our mission as to who we are as Catholic Churches to help those in need,” said Father Gale Hammerschmidt.
“For now (funding) is coming from our benefactors, but as the future head our hope would be to then expand that.”
Community members who would like to help support the Konza Table can donate through St. Isodore’s. People can donate through the church website. It the memo space they should write Konza Student Table to ensure the intent of their donation is known.