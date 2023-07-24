Families poured into the Flint Hills Discovery Center on Saturday to celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy. Children sported western wear to fit the theme and readied themselves to rope, ride a kid-friendly mechanical bull and learn about the Flint Hills.

Assistant director Stephen Bridenstine started working for the center in 2014 and said it has celebrated National Day of the Cowboy since he started the job. With a background in education, Bridenstine loves providing knowledge of the area.