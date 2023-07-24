Families poured into the Flint Hills Discovery Center on Saturday to celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy. Children sported western wear to fit the theme and readied themselves to rope, ride a kid-friendly mechanical bull and learn about the Flint Hills.
Assistant director Stephen Bridenstine started working for the center in 2014 and said it has celebrated National Day of the Cowboy since he started the job. With a background in education, Bridenstine loves providing knowledge of the area.
“The Flint Hills wouldn’t be the Flint Hills without ranching,” Bridenstine said. “It’s a critical part of our economy and culture. This is still a native tallgrass prairie, and people have hunted on the land for thousands and thousands of year, so being out in the prairie, working on the land is simply part of our DNA here in the Flint Hills.”
Attendees could also watch Dave May’s Western-themed magic show, make splashes at a dunk tank, take a carriage ride or listen to country music. For some employees and volunteers, it’s more than a day activity — it’s a way of life.
Kansas State University Rodeo coach Casey Winn moved from his home state of Utah to Kansas for mentoring on-and-off the dirt of Weber Arena. He believes instructing youngsters is a responsibility.
“Some of them want to learn and some want to just throw it and have fun,” Winn said about teaching children how to rope. “Part of our mission at Kansas State rodeo club is to spread the Western lifestyle, so anytime we can have kids having some fun, we love to see that.”
Winn is no stranger to helping children learn how to rope. Beyond volunteering his time for the day of celebration, Winn taught his daughter, Kyleigh, 21, how to rope.
Kyleigh Winn participates in the breakaway and team roping. She represented K-State rodeo at regionals and finished fifth place for the Wildcats at the college national finals in the breakaway event. Casey Winn explained the similarities and evolution of training his daughter and tutoring those at the center.
“You always want to start out having fun and teaching them the right way,” the eight-year coach said. “Then, you know, as they get older, they do a little more. Add a little more pressure; talk about doing it right more. They want to win and be competitive. I helped Kyleigh and so did a lot of other people. We went through many professional clinics.”
One family of four visited the Little Apple from Emporia for a wedding and decided to stop by the center for some fun. David and Martha MacKay said they explore rodeos all around Kansas because their youngest loves the sport. Dressed head-to-toe in cowboy attire, 6-year-old Evan MacKay pointed to the fake animal and said, “I want to do the bull again.”
Evan wants to be a cowboy and police officer when he grows up and his parents said they want to support his dreams. Evan said riding actual bulls is “too scary,” but answered “yes” to his mom’s question about riding sheep.
“We missed one last week, but we’re going to go to the Lyon County Fair and watch people ride bulls and ride sheep,” Martha said. “Then we’re going to the Flint Hills Rodeo in Strong City.”
As for Beth Land, 20, of Wamego, she followed her dreams from behind a microphone. As a former auditionee on NBC’s “The Voice,” Land said her closing performance at the discovery center was special to her because it was her first “paid gig” and she loves playing for children.
“Kids are just so much more open to coming up to you and telling you ‘that sounds awesome!’ or ‘I really liked that song’ after you stop playing,” Land said. “I feel like they’re so fun to perform for because you can really see their faces light up and you can really see how the music is affecting them. I also really liked all the moving around in the background because the attention wasn’t only on me the whole time.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Land’s hometown of Wamego represents a population of 4,860 people. She said the dress-up and Western activities reminded her of home.
“Being from a small town, I’ve definitely seen a lot of cowboy stuff,” Land said. “One of my most vivid memories comes from high school when we had a day where everyone could drive tractors to school and ride horses, anything like that. There’s a Western feel to it with the farming aspect as well.”
After a light sprinkle rained down, a bright sun and warm atmosphere welcomed families as they exited the doors. Kids will have to wait until next year to embody the Western spirit again.