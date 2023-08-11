The parks and recreation department on Tuesday will ask for the approval of a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
A memorandum of understanding is a document confirming an agreement between two or more entities.
During next week’s Manhattan City Commission meeting, commissioners will discuss how GMCF has established a fund for the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Foundation, which operates in support of both entities’ goals. This allows for a cooperative relationship.
The agreement states that each entity can help the other with fundraising events. The city agrees to provide information to GMCF, its prospects and donors to facilitate fundraising. The city also agrees to waive facility reservation fees for GMCF-sponsored events that solely benefit the parks and pec fund.
Any donation will be subject to the city’s ordinances, policies and procedures. The city has the ultimate authority to decide whether to accept a donation.
The city commission must approve a sub-agreement for donations for a capital improvement project, staff position, vehicle, event, recreational program, scholarship or discount program that exceeds $50,000. City administration can approve these sub-agreements if they total $50,000 or less.
All other donations can be made without an agreement and will be recorded with a receipt of other donations on a form provided by city staff.
The memorandum of understanding does not replace or limit the fundraising efforts of the city or other supporting entities, such as the Sunset Zoo Trust or the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the city chambers. This is a legislative meeting, so no official action will be taken.