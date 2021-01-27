CiCo Park Pool might be closed for a second summer.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday looked at closing the pool as the local government considers cuts in parks and recreation programs to save money in 2021.
Last year, the city government shut down its summer programs including closing all pools for financial and health reasons.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the city faced a 2.5% reduction in sales tax revenue in 2020 and will likely face another reduction this year because of the economic effects of the pandemic.
“It’s going to be a difficult year,” Hilgers said. “It just flat-out is. We don’t know where revenues are going to go.”
Because the city closed pool operations last summer, the parks and recreation department has to start from ground zero in developing a staff and getting ready for the summer, said Randi Clifford, recreation director.
“We’re not going to be in a position where we can go from no services at all this past summer back to the 100% level of operating all three facilities this summer,” Clifford said. “We’re going to have staffing issues. We’re going to have operational issues. We’re going to try to bring facilities back online that were shut down for an extended period of time. We’re going to be trying to restore some of the staffing that we lost by not having any kind of a season last summer.”
Parks and recreation officials want to keep the other two pools — Northview and City Park — open at reduced capacity with decreased hours this summer.
Additionally, the department is looking at cutting back on youth and adult programs. Commissioners liked the idea of outsourcing them.
“It seems like some things, like the youth sports, you can probably outsource that fairly easy because there’s people that know how to do that,” said mayor Wynn Butler.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said there is a trade-off with living in Manhattan: available amenities, but higher expenses. It all comes with a price tag, Hatesohl said.
“It’s a great place to live because we have cool things to do, whether it was Arts in the Park, whether it’s the pools, whether it’s Aggieville, the discovery center, the zoo, all these things,” he said. “And part of the problem is you could go live cheaper in Leonardville, but I don’t know if they have a pool. If it is, it’s a small, dinky bathtub. ... At life, there’s a trade-off: either you live in a small town that doesn’t have many cool things and it’s cheap to live there or you move to Manhattan, and you go, ‘Man, the property taxes suck, but wow, they’ve got nice parks and 10-foot trails where I can push my baby stroller and dog on and it’s cool and it’s nice.’”
Butler said he doesn’t know what the solution is, but raising the property tax rate is not the answer.
“As those property taxes go up, that’s why everybody moves to Pottawatomie County, or Milford, or Abilene, because they don’t want to pay our property taxes,” Butler said.
Butler said it may be necessary to raise fees for programs like admission into the pool and participating in programs.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she appreciated the presentation from parks and recreation, but wanted to look at other departments and budgets before deciding anything.
“We can’t just focus on one area and where we might cut there,” she said.
Tuesday’s meeting was a work session so commissioners did not take any formal action on the matter.