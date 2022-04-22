Eddie Eastes, Manhattan’s director of parks and recreation, has announced his retirement after 17 years with the city government.
City officials are having a come-and-go reception in his honor starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, outside the City Commission Room at City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave. Members of the public and those who have worked with Eastes through the years are invited to attend.
“I just want to take this opportunity to thank Eddie for his 17 years of service with the city of Manhattan and the last nine as director,” city manager Ron Fehr said in a statement. “Eddie has led his team to make significant facility improvements through the years, with notably the three indoor recreation centers opened last year as major accomplishments. As one of our larger departments that touches thousands of lives by offering and maintaining parks and amenities, along with numerous programs, significant attractions, and partnerships that improve our quality of life, I say many thanks!”
Eastes began his employment with the city in 2005. He started as the park superintendent, was promoted to assistant director of parks and recreation, and then to director in 2013, according to the city.
In his prior positions, he was involved with construction of the Downtown Streetscape Improvements, the Peace Offering on the Blue sculpture at Fourth and Bluemont, the Flint Hills Discovery Center, Blue Earth Plaza, and the City Park water park; renovations to the CiCo and Northview water parks; and development of Northeast Park.
As director, Eastes led substantial planning efforts for parks and recreation improvements that resulted in the construction of the Douglass Activity Center, Anthony Recreation Center, and Eisenhower Recreation Center — the first new public indoor recreation facilities built in the city in more than 50 years.
He also oversaw the re-dedication of Peace Memorial Auditorium; development of new park lands: Ledgestone, Roger Schultz, and Stonehaven; hundreds of thousands of interactions with the community through programs, activities, and facilities each year; and maintenance and upgrades of more than 600 acres of park land, nearly 30 miles of trails, two cemeteries, three aquatics facilities, the Animal Shelter, the Flint Hills Discovery Center and the Sunset Zoo.