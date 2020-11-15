Some parents are concerned after the Manhattan-Ogden school district presented options for its redistricting plan that would go into effect for the 2021-22 school year, one issue being sending more students from Manhattan to Ogden Elementary.
With the addition of the new Oliver Brown Elementary School next fall, the school district is reworking attendance boundaries. All of the district’s elementary schools, except for Ogden Elementary, are over capacity.
Over the last two weeks, district officials presented two redistricting options for the elementary schools and one for the middle schools. The plans were created by a boundary team made up of elementary and middle school principals, district administrators and some school board members (Karla Hagemeister, Curt Herrmann, Jurdene Coleman).
Both elementary school proposals expand the attendance boundary for Ogden Elementary along Scenic Drive, north past Miller Parkway near Wildcat Creek.
USD 383 Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said in an email that some students that are currently zoned to Ogden, though not many. The “Option 2” plan would add about 60 students, and the “Option 3” plan would add about 25.
Daniel Todd of Manhattan wrote to The Mercury saying he wasn’t happy his children would be excluded from Manhattan schools under these options.
“The proposed redistricting options might be convenient for the district, but they are deeply alienating for the affected parents and their children who will no longer have an opportunity to attend any one of Manhattan’s many schools,” Todd said. “To be clear, I have no doubt that Ogden Elementary’s faculty, staff and administrators are talented and caring, but it is unacceptable to exclude Manhattan children from Manhattan schools.”
The proposals included a number of other possible changes.
Option 2 includes splitting Blue Township between Oliver Brown and Bluemont, adding areas near Warner Park and Amherst Avenue to Marlatt, and Woodrow Wilson taking in some areas of what once belonged to Theodore Roosevelt and the rural southeastern area of the school district.
Option 3 is similar to Option 2 but includes splitting the Wildcat Creek area along Scenic Drive with the west half going to Bergman and the east into Amanda Arnold, moving everything east of Wreath Avenue near Miller Parkway into Marlatt, and adding more to Oliver Brown to include south of Elk Creek Road up to the Kansas River.
The middle school redistricting proposal includes a change that means each elementary school would feed into one junior high school. Eisenhower Middle School would get students from Bluemont, Lee, Northview, Oliver Brown and Theodore Roosevelt elementary schools. Anthony Middle School would get students from Amanda Arnold, Bergman, Marlatt, Ogden and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools.
Kyler Fenner of Manhattan lives in a part of the Miller Ranch area that is a boundary “island,” and he said he does not understand why his children are being “cherry-picked” to attend another school, while areas surrounding them will go to others.
His two children currently attend Amanda Arnold, but under the new plans, they would attend Lee Elementary, which would then feed into Eisenhower Middle school across town.
Fenner said he thought the current redistricting drafts may be good for maintaining and adding Title I qualifying schools but not for the community his family has developed at their schools and area. Title I is the federal provision that distributes funding to schools and school districts with a high percentage of students from low-income families.
“To me, using a kid as a pawn to keep funding just doesn’t sit well with me,” he said.
Fenner said he and other parents would find getting their children to school across town challenging and that schools were a large part of choosing where his family lives.
“I told my wife, if this passes, we’ll move,” he said. “This is going to drive people out. This is going to affect more than just where your kid goes to school. It’s going to affect resale values of houses. Is somebody going to want to buy my house knowing that they’re going to drive across town to the junior high?”
Reid said the district would try to use that feedback in plans moving forward.
“... the district will see what adjustments we can make to help accommodate (concerns), but we also need to keep the guiding priorities of building utilization, equity (and) improved diversity in mind, along with other priorities,” Reid said.
The boundary team will meet next on Dec. 3 to review community feedback and the boundary options.