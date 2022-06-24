City officials said Thursday they may have to resort to using parents as volunteer referees for youth sports in the fall as they consider whether to cut programs amid budget and staffing concerns.
The Manhattan city government’s parks and rec department put out a press release Thursday, the day after The Mercury published a story reporting that city-sponsored sports programs might be in jeopardy.
Officials are evaluating “the ability to offer modified programming this fall for youth sports and other activities, due to limited staffing for scorekeepers, referees and facility supervisors,” according to the statement.
“We simply are not able to recruit, hire, or retain employees like we did pre-pandemic,” said city manager Ron Fehr in a statement. “We understand Manhattan residents take pride in and have supported improvements to many of our parks and recreational facilities. However, we have been challenged with workforce shortages and reduced revenues that may not allow us to continue to provide the same recreational opportunities that we historically have offered.”
The city, whose parks and rec department is currently without a director, intends to offer sports including fall volleyball and flag football, but these programs may be modified or suspended based on available resources now and moving forward.
“Over the last year, we have shifted to volunteer-led programming in adult sports as well as youth soccer, which has been a successful transition,” said assistant director of parks and recreation Wyatt Thompson.
“The city provides and manages sports facilities, fields, and certain equipment to accommodate these programs. City staff, in some cases, manages online registration, reserves facilities and assists with scheduling, while community groups and volunteers coordinate management of the programs, including scorekeeping, refereeing and coaching duties.”
If the city government can’t fund or staff programs, it will consider suspending programs with low enrollment.
The Mercury first reported on the city commission considering cuts to youth sports in January 2021.
“Parks and recreation were at the heart of many conversations during the development of our strategic plan last year,” Fehr said.
“One key action step that came from that effort was comprehensively evaluating parks and recreation offerings to meet the priorities of the community in a way that is sustainable.”
Fehr said the local government will continue to evaluate its parks and recreational facilities, programs and activities so it can position itself to consistently deliver programs that are community priorities.