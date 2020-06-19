To make K-State a more diverse and inclusive campus, members of the community must do more to ensure the culture doesn’t accept racism in any form, a panel said Thursday afternoon.
Several university leaders and experts on diversity spoke on the subject of the Black Lives Matter movement as part of the university’s first installment of a new Community Action Talks series, which will focus on issues of diversity and inclusion.
Panel members said the key to change on campus will be to eradicate cultural illiteracy — or the lack of understanding of others culture and background — and understanding that other people’s experiences may differ from one’s own.
They emphasized that black students shouldn’t feel responsible for educating others about how to avoid racism, and that meaningful change comes from a shift in infrastructure and funding.
Trumanue Lindsey, director of diversity and multicultural student life, said K-State administrators want to create a campus where diversity is so accepted, that hateful attitudes are either changed or repelled from campus.
“We want the culture to be one where if you do practice a racist lifestyle, that our anti-racism is so strong at K-State that it does one of two things: it causes that individual student to change, or it causes that individual student to leave because K-State is not the place for them and their beliefs in that particular manner,” he said.
The panel series was formed shortly after dozens of alumni and students shared negative or discriminatory experiences of being black at K-State using a hashtag started by the K-State Black Student Union. Chief diversity and inclusion officer Bryan Samuel moderated the first installment.
Speaking briefly at the beginning of the panel conversation, K-State president Richard Myers said he was encouraged by the discussion series on diversity and inclusion.
“Certainly, black lives do matter, and we’re in a situation in our country where it’s never been more evident, but we’re also in a situation where hopefully some things will change,” Myers said. “It looks like they’re going to change — just how much they’re going to change, I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”
Shireen Roshanravan, a professor of American ethnic studies, said black injustice has its origins in the founding of the nation, with slavery codes to keep black people enslaved becoming the basis of the United States’ penal codes and justice systems. She said institutions like education and healthcare have abandoned certain communities, and when those communities suffer, police are trained to view those areas suspiciously.
“The statistics show that the ‘same old’ is not offering the kinds of solutions we need to address this systemic violence we’re seeing, and at the end of the day, we have to grapple with internalized anti-blackness,” Roshanravan said.
Trumanue Lindsey, a native Minneapolitan, said the current wave of protests that sprang out of his hometown is a renewed cry for help from the black community. He said the slogan “Black Lives Matter” is not intended to minimize what other people experience but rather to point out black people’s suffering and plead for help from non-black allies.
“We know that many other individuals of other racial and ethnic backgrounds are afforded the opportunity to go through the court system,” he said. “That’s why we say black lives matter, because we want to have that same opportunity to either be proven innocent or be proven guilty if the crime fits. Essentially, we just want to be able to make it to court and not be killed for the color of our skin, because we’re seen as being aggressive from the very beginning.”
Part of that change has to be changing police culture and the way departments operate, said Kevin Steinmetz, a member of the panel. The sociology professor said there’s little or weak evidence that cutting the number of officers contributes to higher crime rates in communities.
He said cities can strategically cut spending on their police departments in a way that shifts funds to other social service agencies to pick up some of the police’s current responsibilities.
“Over the past 30, 40 years, we have increased the scope of what we expect law enforcement to do,” Steinmetz said. “It seems like every problem becomes a criminal justice problem, when we could hand it off to other people, and that’s really what ‘defund the police,’ in a lot of ways, is about.”
K-State Police chief Ronnie Grice also spoke on the panel, and he said he was very proud of the university’s police department, saying it was very diverse. K-State officers attend police bias training, and he said the department devotes its time to community-oriented policing, a focus on building relationships with members of the community.
“Having the right person in your department is crucial, especially when you’re in any type of law enforcement,” he said.
Grice sidestepped a question on whether K-State Police would be undergoing any sort of retraining in the wake of national calls to change the way officers operate, saying only that the K-State Police training is “second to none.”
Brenda Heard, a student member of the panel, said that in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests and the #BlackAtKState hashtag, several of her non-black friends have reached out to her to apologize for either ignoring or perpetuating racism on campus.
But she said without action, those statements of solidarity don’t move her.
“I appreciate that they’re announcing their solidarity, but the fact that a black person has to lose their life makes that solidarity questionable,” she said.
Heard took aim at K-State administrators, and said that the onus is on them to do more to respond to black students’ experiences in the same way they’ve responded to the pandemic. She said she plans to return to campus for her education but that she’s also somewhat hesitant to return.
“We’re going back to a racially charged campus with very little support,” she said. “I’m annoyed, and I feel like they’re choosing money over the safety of their students.”
Samuel said the university is working on several new diversity and inclusion initiatives, in addition to existing efforts like Wildcat Dialogues, the Cats for Inclusion student group and the annual KSUnite rally. He also pointed to the multicultural student center, which is planned for completion later this year, as another way K-State will enhance its diversity and inclusion efforts.
As administrators finalize a universitywide diversity and inclusion plan, Samuel said they would work with students and faculty to incorporate their thoughts on how to respond to campus, state, national and international issues.