DESOTO — Panasonic officially broke ground on its new electric car battery plant here Wednesday in a ceremony with state and local authorities, business leaders and a gaggle of journalists at a converted Army ammunition plant.
It was a ceremonial affair conducted under an erected tent on a windy construction site, with congratulatory speeches and posed photos involving hardhats and pretend shovels for people in suits. An executive from Panasonic came from Japan for the event, and the consul general from Japan, who works in Chicago and covers 10 states, also made it here, as did Panasonic officials who work in North America. Political leaders, including Gov. Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland, spoke. Panasonic handed a $25,000 check to the DeSoto public school system as a donation. Everybody praised Kansans’ ability to work together, across the political divide, to get things done.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican whom Gov. Kelly thanked by name for his work on the project, could not attend due to a scheduling conflict, Kelly said. But U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids was there in the front row. The groundbreaking was held a week before Election Day; Kelly, Moran and Davids are all on the ballot
The plant involves a $4 billion investment by Panasonic; it is expected to create “up to 4,000” jobs. It is regarded as the biggest economic-development project in the state’s history; several speakers Wednesday said its impact would be felt in DeSoto, next door in Olathe, down K-10 in Lawrence, across the Kansas City metro area, and across the entire state.
Winning the competition with a dozen states for the plant involved creating an incentive package that Republican-controlled Legislature passed early this year. That package will mean $829 million in incentives to Panasonic. Officials said the plant should be operational by March of 2025.