Two students from the Manhattan area have been named as part of the dean’s list for the fall semester at Columbia College of Missouri.
Ashlee Freeman of Manhattan and Joshua Pritchard of Junction City are online students at Columbia College of Missouri. They were included in the dean’s list after each completing 12 semester hours in a 16-week period, with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Columbia College has 30 locations across the country, allowing students to enroll in classes during the day, evening, or fully online.