WAMEGO — Downtown was filled with little lions and green-faced witches during Wamego’s annual OZtoberfest Saturday.

The community fall festival celebrates the legacy and influence of the classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” and 1900 book it was based on, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” by L. Frank Baum. Parts of the book and film are set on a farm in rural Kansas that is home to the main character, Dorothy Gale, and her dog, Toto.