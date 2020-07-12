Some restaurants have been taking advantage of outdoor dining spaces and events as a way to connect with patrons during the coronavirus pandemic.
Experts have said being outdoors brings a lower risk for virus transmission than being indoors as there is fresh air and typically more space in between people.
Pool House Kitchen and Bar in downtown has been accepting guests by reservation only to limit the number of people inside the establishment at one time, but on Friday evening, the owners opened an outdoor dining space and partnered with the Jammin Jamaican Cuisine food truck to host a “patio party.”
Pool House co-owner Rachel Motley said she and her husband, Ben, wanted to figure out a way to be mindful of everyone’s health while also offering customers another outlet to enjoy themselves in a safe and socially distant manner.
“I have no desire to go inside and sit down (somewhere), and we probably won’t for a while,” Motley said. “I think there are a lot of people in that camp. Scientifically speaking, it’s just safer to be outside. We just decided if we can create a safe environment for people to enjoy the things that they did in a pre-COVID world, then we might as well. I’m happy to see that there are people out to take advantage.”
Other restaurants have tried creative ideas for keeping people outside and risk to a minimum. Taco Lucha set up an outdoor area for order pickups. And Coco Bolo’s has been doing outdoor grilling events, such as Saturday’s “Street Skewer Pop-up.”
At Pool House on Saturday, staff members set up turf, lounge seating and shaded umbrellas in the parking lot behind the restaurant, creating a makeshift summer getaway.
Customers Megan and Jeffrey York of Fort Riley said Friday evening was the first time they’d been able to visit the restaurant since the coronavirus pandemic forced many retail and dining establishments to temporarily and permanently close. The couple said they came out to support one of their favorite spots.
“We’ve already seen a lot of local businesses that we‘re big fans of say that they’re not going to be able to reopen again, so if this is something we can do to help them and keep them afloat then we will,” Jeffrey said.
While the Yorks have eaten indoors on occasion since restaurants reopened dining areas, Megan said she does not do it as much as she did pre-COVID-19 and has more often indulged in takeout, curbside or patio alternatives.
“I’m glad some places are still offering (options) too so you have the choice now,” Megan said.
“You can go in, but some of them are still like, ‘Hey, we’re still doing curbside pickup, we’re still doing to-go if you don’t feel comfortable yet.’ I know a lot of people still don’t feel comfortable and I don’t blame them, especially if (they’re high risk). … It’s interesting to see places try to adapt.”
Motley said Pool House plans to keep the outdoor patio setup so customers can drink and dine there throughout the week, and it will try to partner with other restaurants or food trucks for monthly events.