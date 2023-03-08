An out-of-control prescribed burn threatened several homes over the weekend, according to a report Tuesday from Riley County officials.
The permitted burn, which started in southeast Riley County, burned over 300 acres of grassland and threatened structures in the area of Deep Creek Road.
Residents called 911, and firefighters from Riley County Fire District No. 1 responded at about 2 p.m. on Saturday. Ultimately, about 30 firefighters responded on 14 apparatus, with help from brush truck units and personnel from Wabaunsee County Fire District No. 8 and one brush truck unit and personnel from Manhattan Fire Department.
“This was a fast-moving fire that threatened multiple homes,” said RCFD No. 1 Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “We could have seen millions of dollars in damage without the aid of volunteer firefighters and mutual aid crews. It could have been truly devastating for the community.”
Crews fought the fire for approximately two hours and remained on scene until around 5 p.m. to monitor remaining hot spots and ensure the safety of residents. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and no structures or livestock were lost, officials said.
“Last year we had several major wildfires in Riley County and many across the state,” Martens said. “Much of our landscape is fuel rich, very dry, and ready to burn with high intensity, and we ask people to stay vigilant this season.”
Following the incident, officials want to remind land owners to be careful with prescribed fires.
“If you’re conducting a burn, make sure you have enough people and equipment to control the fire. If you see an unattended fire or suspect an out-of-control fire in your neighborhood, call 911 right away,” said Riley County Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Russel Stukey.
Outdoor burn permit holders are responsible for the fires they set, including the potential damage that may be caused and the smoke the fires produce. Agreement to those terms is part of the burn permit process. Following best practices for outdoor burning is a crucial safety component.
“Conducting an outdoor burn is a major responsibility, and the fire must be monitored until completely extinguished or adequately contained. Fire can get out of control quickly and can be active for several days or even longer in certain circumstances. The consequences of an out-of-control fire can be disastrous,” Stukey said.
To conduct an outdoor burn, contact Riley County Emergency Management at 785-537-6333 to apply for a burn permit.