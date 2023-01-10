Carmen Schober, 30, is a Cuban-American mom of three who has been a book lover since a young kid. She grew up in Indianapolis but moved to Manhattan when she was 12.

Schober, who is a contemporary Christian romance writer, has two published books: “After She Falls” and “Pretty Little Pieces.” The first book deals with mixed martial arts, Christianity and romance. The second, which came out on Dec. 6, is a romance novel about the next Joanna Gaines (a designer, author and host of “Fixer Upper”).