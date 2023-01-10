Carmen Schober, 30, is a Cuban-American mom of three who has been a book lover since a young kid. She grew up in Indianapolis but moved to Manhattan when she was 12.
Schober, who is a contemporary Christian romance writer, has two published books: “After She Falls” and “Pretty Little Pieces.” The first book deals with mixed martial arts, Christianity and romance. The second, which came out on Dec. 6, is a romance novel about the next Joanna Gaines (a designer, author and host of “Fixer Upper”).
“I read a lot of books across all kinds of different genres, and I had sort of the vague notion that maybe one day I would be a writer,” Schober said. “I wasn’t set on anything, but I just thought that maybe one day I’ll write a book.”
Schober attended Kansas State and earned a bachelor’s degree in English. She went on to get her master’s degree.
“When you’re in grad school you have to pick a track, and one of those tracks is creative writing,” Schober said. “Even then, I wasn’t super convinced of what I was going to do. I didn’t have a clear plan, but I did know that I enjoyed creative writing classes.”
After she graduated with her master’s in 2015, Schober became an English instructor at K-State but left after finding out she was pregnant with the first child for her and her husband, Jeff.
“I went home to prepare to become a mom,” Schober said. “That was when I really sat down and started to write my first book, ‘After She Falls.’ I had the time and no other real obligations, I was just sitting there thinking, ‘I’ll just give this a whirl.’”
After she finished her book, Schober said she got an agent, Steve Laube.
“I could see that she has a unique way of combining important theological and cultural insights with creative storytelling,” Laube said.
Laube initally met Schober while complimenting her in online articles she would post on her website.
“I read one of Carmen’s non-fiction articles online and reached out to compliment her insight and craft,” Laube said. “That ultimately turned into our wonderful business relationship.”
Laube found Schober a publisher, Bethany House, a Christian publishing company based in Minnesota, which released her book in 2021.
“I worked toward that goal for a couple of years — writing it, getting an agent, then the agent has to negotiate with the publisher,” Schober said. “It was a very cool thing. It was considered a breakout novel because I was brand new.”
Compared to “After She Falls,” when Schober was writing “Pretty Little Pieces” she had a strict deadline.
“I was on a contract, so that was just a whole different feeling,” Schober said. “That was a discipline sitting down hours and hours a day and making it happen, because I had to, not because I felt creative.”
Schober said that her creative process starts with her writing about something that people know and is a cultural icon.
“I try to take it and do something very different with it and infuse it with a lot of layers,” Schober said.
While Schober is still trying to make this her career, she currently works as an editor for online publications reviewing other people’s work. She is currently working on her third book, based around the Cuban mafia but has no set deadline for when it should be done.
“We’ll see what happens. There’s no clear contract for that at this point,” Schober said. “I am going to do what I can to make it my career.”
People can find Schober’s books online at carmenschober.com or at 1419 Mercantile, 3039 Anderson Ave.