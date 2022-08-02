Kirsten Ajax is a new face who is bringing her passion for teaching and the arts to Manhattan in the hope of making a positive impact on others.

Ajax, 38, recently moved to the Little Apple for a K-State master’s program in drama therapy after having grown up close to the Big Apple. (She’s a New Jersey native.) Ajax has spent time living in different places across the country. But she said one thing that never changes about her is her passion.

Tags