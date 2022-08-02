Kirsten Ajax is a new face who is bringing her passion for teaching and the arts to Manhattan in the hope of making a positive impact on others.
Ajax, 38, recently moved to the Little Apple for a K-State master’s program in drama therapy after having grown up close to the Big Apple. (She’s a New Jersey native.) Ajax has spent time living in different places across the country. But she said one thing that never changes about her is her passion.
Ajax graduated from University of the Arts, a small school in Philadelphia, where she got her bachelor’s degree in theater. After school, Ajax bounced around the country, living in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Denver; Seattle; and San Diego.
Ajax has worn many hats. She has worked as an enrichment teacher, a special populations teacher, an actress and a producer.
Having done so many jobs, she said she understands many forms of art.
As an actress, she has worked in TV, films, plays — so many that she cannot count — and commercials. Some commercials she has been in that still run to her knowledge is for a taco chain in the Pacific Northwest called Taco Time. She was recently did voiceover work in a film called “Twenty Minute Exotic Getaway.” She also has done commercials for Goodwill along with outdoor and athletic companies.
Ajax has already started involving herself in the community. She teaches at the Manhattan Arts Center and teaches water aerobics, all the while working on her master’s degree in drama therapy from Kansas State University, which is her next career move. Ajax said creative arts therapy started in World War I when soldiers were coming back with what we know now as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Things included in drama therapy are theater, dance, music and other arts.
“So you use drama in many different forms to help your clients go through different traumatic events, different processes in life,” she said. “The same thing you normally would do if you were going to therapy but using it through a thematic, dramatic avenue.”
Instead of sitting down and talking to a therapist, one might write a short story, a play about themselves or create a movement piece that describes themselves. She said you see this type of therapy in hospitals, group homes, special populations, prisons and correctional facilities.
K-State’s program piqued her interest because it is practicum-based, so she will start with internships and work with the public right away.
“I wanted to be involved because, you know, I am older, and I want to continue my path,” Ajax said. “I don’t want to stay stagnant. I want to make those connections.”
Mental health is important to Ajax. She said there had been times when she could get resources and has been able to afford resources, but some people can’t.
Ajax wants to break the mold of people having to sit down with a therapist on the chair, and specifically wants to help people in the military and with socio-economic difficulties.
She met her husband, Aaron Ajax, 35, in 2011 in Denver while they were volunteering at an animal shelter. The two have been married for eight years. He said they both were at the “lowest of their lows” when they met and were able to build on top of that.
“I was living in like a really crappy bachelor pad at the time and couldn’t really get ahead in life,” Aaron said. “She offered to let me stay when we first started dating because I needed to get out of there.” From then on, the couple spent several years in Seattle and San Diego.
Aaron said Ajax was kind of in a rut until she decided she wanted to pursue her master’s degree.
He said his wife is a good teacher and has a really good listening ear. He said she is passionate in life and just as passionate about making dinner as she is when going over lines or creatively solving a problem. Aaron said Ajax can take difficult or mundane things and make them fun and interesting.
“Why do we have to be good at just one thing? I don’t subscribe to that. I don’t think that necessarily what we have to do,” Ajax said. “I don’t think we have to say, ‘This is who I am. This is what I stand for.’ … I’m almost 40, and I’m completely changing my career path.”
Jill Collins, a friend of Ajax’s for the last 20 years, met her in college. Collins is a professional dancer and dance teacher. When she is working on new projects, Collins said she consults Ajax because she will give an honest opinion and improve the show.
“I brought on Kirsten because she can see things I can’t see, and she really helped me rein in my lofty ideas to make them a reality,” Collins said.
Regarding their friendship, Collins said Ajax is truly a best friend, which is something rare people find, and Ajax is her ride-or-die person.
“It’s easy to be there for people when times are good and fun,” Collins said. “But you know, when you are struggling with mental health or dealing with a tragic event, she has always held a safe space for me and allowed me to really be who I am.”
She continued to say she does not have to put on a front and can be vulnerable around Ajax.
Ajax said COVID-19 changed a lot in her life. She said she was an enrichment teacher at the time and was “coldly awoken” to the fact that people are expendable.
“It’s hard when you did devote your life to teaching, and you devote yourself, and you know they can just get a computer or something else to fill your place, and that doesn’t feel good,” Ajax said. “It’s really a very strange kind of existential crisis that you have. Where you’re like, what am I worth?”
During the pandemic, Ajax and Collins were working on a show together, but it was evident to them that the pandemic would stick around, so the two pivoted and created a short film instead of live dance, and it was featured in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Collins describes Ajax as a well-rounded artist and passionate.
“She’s a writer, she’s into makeup, she into costuming, she into lighting design, she into movement, so when I get her opinion on things, it’s not one-sided,” Collins said. Collins also was in full support of Ajax wanting to get her master’s.
Outside her career, Ajax loves to cook. She likes taking what she has on hand and making a meal. She also said she likes trying new wines, camping, and spending time outdoors.
She has camped in Vermont, Tennessee, Colorado, New Mexico, Washington and California. She has backpacked around France.
Ajax said her zest for life comes from feeling that others can hold you back, and only you can move yourself forward.
“When someone says ‘no’ to me, I take that as an opportunity to find the ‘yes,’” Ajax said.
She said she doesn’t want to look back on life and wish she could have done things. In other words, she doesn’t want any regrets when she looks back on life.
Ajax said, “Even if I’m poor, even if I’ve got nothing to my name or if I’m crippled, I want to look back and be like, ‘Wow, I had a really full life.’”