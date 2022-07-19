For one Riley County police officer, going above and beyond to protect and help the community is just who he is.
Riley County Police Officer Joshua Berard has been in Manhattan for years. A K-State football player from 2008 to 2010, Berard got his bachelor’s degree in sociology and then took some sales jobs before becoming a police officer.
Berard chose to become a police officer because of a car accident he was in. His encounter with former officer Tim Tiemissen encouraged him to apply.
“I realized that being a police officer and wearing a uniform and being around everybody wearing the same thing, it kind of felt like a team,” Berard said.
Berard went into social work because he grew up an only child with a single mom in California.
“Basically, when you’re at those odds, you know, people kind of see you as a statistic,” he said. “Statistically, you should either be in jail or end up in some type of trouble, and you know you’re not going to graduate or things like that.”
Because of mentors who helped him, he wanted to be a mentor to others. Berard said with every encounter, he makes sure to be as patient as possible, tries listening more than talking, and is as transparent as possible.
“Sometimes, as officers, we don’t share a lot about ourselves when we are on scene with people we don’t know,” Berard said. “But I feel like that’s kind of the biggest attribute in terms of our success. Because by sharing these things, like me sharing my experience with people, it shows them that I’m human, and I think that they are kind of able to look past the badge.”
He said once people feel like they get respect from him, he gets respect in return, and they can have a dialogue.
Berard gets that empathy and patience from his mom, who taught him the golden rule: treat people the way you want to be treated.
“You know I’ve had times when I felt like I didn’t listen well enough or I didn’t feel like I gave that person the amount of respect that you, I could have done a little better,” Berard said.
While a positive interaction led to him become a officer, Berard did have reservations because an interaction he had with police growing up.
Starting when he was 11, Berard worked at a shooting range on Sundays. He was in charge of loading the clay pigeon machine and working the register. When he was done, he would walk to the bottom of the parking lot and wait for his mom to pick him up. When he was 13 or 14 years old, he had an incident where he was waiting for his mom to pick him up after he was done, and police arrived.
“These police officers pulled up, and they tell me they got reports from people about somebody running in the street or playing in the street,” Berard said. “I’m like, ‘Well, I wasn’t playing in the street. I’ve been standing here waiting for my mom like I always do.’ I can’t remember exactly what all the dialogue was. I just know that they asked who I was. I gave them my name, and then all of a sudden, I was being put in handcuffs.”
As he was handcuffed, his mom pulled and asked why. The officers said they got reports of a kid playing the streets, and she told them that he was waiting for her like he always was, and then they took the handcuffs off.
Now, as an officer, he said he gets calls like that where people call because in their neighborhood that they’ve never seen before and they think it’s suspicious. He said it’s not illegal to go to a new neighborhood.
“So responding to a call like that, I’m thinking, ‘Okay, I know how I felt when that happened to me,’” Berard said. “I want to be as open as I can with this person, but I might also even think about sharing that experience.”
Challenges in his work are understanding why somebody did a crime. “Sometimes when you’re mandated to make an arrest on people, you kind of understand where they were coming from, but they just made a poor decision,” he said.
He said he doesn’t like to have to use enforcement against a person when there are resources that they can offer people.
Several people said Berard is someone who goes above and beyond.
Berard once helped a man who had disabilities and could not drive replace his adult tricycle so he could get from point A to B. He said the reason it was a tricycle was so if something were to happen, he would get less hurt than on two wheels. Berard and Interim RCPD Director Kurt Moldrup were able to replace the bike.
Another instance is when a man was caught stealing slacks from Walmart. The man told Berard he was getting back on his feet and needed clothes for a job interview.
“So I went over, and I purchased the pants, and I gave it to him,” Berard said. “I explained to him if you would have asked for help for your situation, you never know what people are capable of.”
He said there are always other ways to solve a problem without having to go to court or deal with extra things because of crime.
RCPD Cpl. Joseph Ehrlich said Berard has an incredible work ethic, is never content to be average and trying to better himself.
“He’s a very dedicated guy with everything that he does, everything he does, he does well,” Ehrlich said. “He’s the most positive guy I’ve ever met in my life.”
Ehrlich said Berard is one of the few people he has ever known to contact people after a call is over.
Ehrlich said they joke about spending more time talking to each other on the phone than their spouses. “He’s got this way of making everybody feel like a friend,” Ehrlich said.
Outside of being a police officer, Berard likes to hang out with his daughter, Amiyah, and his wife, Tori.
He also likes going to the gym, woodworking and watching movies. Berard said there aren’t a lot of movies he hasn’t seen. “I’m the guy that’s gonna hit you with a quote, and you’re gonna be like ‘What?’” Berard said.
He said his roommates in college were all movie buffs, so they spoke in movie quotes, and he still does it to this day.
Tori and Berard met while living in the same apartment complex. She and her roommates became friends with him and his roommates. She said her and Berard instantly became best friends.
“He just likes to have a lot of fun and never takes anything too seriously,” Tori said.
She said he is a giving person and never expects anything in return, and makes sure everybody around him is okay.
She said his love for people comes from his mom and the village of ladies who helped raise him in California.
“He’s just making sure that not any single one person is left behind in the department or any of his friends,” Tori said. “He just tries to stay connected to everyone all the time.”
She said sometimes serving the community can be hard for him because he feels that he could have done more to help someone, which drains him. Berard said it’s good and bad for him because you can only do so much to help people.
Tori said they like Manhattan because of the four seasons and the bubble it provides their daughter, so she isn’t exposed to everything she could be exposed to in a big city.
He also enjoys bike rides with his wife and daughter and bike rides to the movies. He wrestles with Amiyah, but he said his wife doesn’t get in on it.
“We do have very epic Nerf wars (toy guns that shoot foam darts). That goes throughout the whole house. My wife never wants to start it, but she always ends up getting involved because a stray dart will really change a person,” Berard said.
They said they have fun with everything, including going to Target and Dollar Tree and spending money they shouldn’t.
“We’re a pretty goofy household, and nine times out of ten, we’re cracking jokes and laughing,” Berard said.
Berard is also a part of the police department negotiation team and has won an Empathy award, a silver award for live-saving in 2021 from the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, Riley County Police officer of the year in 2020 and multiple other police awards for his service.