Lisa Bietau calls herself an “engineer of education.”
The coordinator of the gifted student program at Anthony Middle School, Bietau is retiring at the end of the school year after 10 years at AMS and 36 years at USD 383. She said she enjoys helping to meet the educational needs of students, especially middle schoolers.
“It’s interesting how these smart kids are expected to sleep through middle school, and suddenly when they reach high school, their needs are greater,” Bietau said. “I wanted to see if we couldn’t figure out a way, with minimal cost, to bring challenges to the school that would help everybody rise, including gifted and advanced learners.”
Students in gifted programs in Kansas make up the top three percentile of all school-aged children in the state, according to Bietau. Their placement in a gifted or advanced learning program is determined by an IQ test or a cognitive abilities test, and they must place in the top 5% of students in their school.
“Right now, at AMS I have 45 students (in gifted), which is unusually high,” Bietau said. “Most of the time it’s closer to 40, and 32 of those kids are in eighth grade.”
Bietau, who celebrated her 62nd birthday on Monday, said to meet the needs of her students, she has a “menu of opportunities” that is vast and includes different student clubs and organizations to give middle schoolers chances to explore leadership roles and extracurricular participation. Among the club options are an Origami club and a club dedicated to teaching critical thinking and strategy skills through board games.
“My students feel like they are needed, that it’s real and relevant,” Bietau said.
A native of the Detroit, Michigan area, Bietau started her education career in Hutchinson, Kansas, in the 1980s. She said she just wanted an opportunity to teach and learn, with her goal to start in Kansas and work her way west. Her plan to end up in the Rocky Mountains never materialized, as she said she grew roots in Kansas. She said growing up with gifted children in her family has helped her career.
“My siblings are all smarter than me,” Bietau said. “My siblings were where I learned the importance of different learning styles; at that time, I was more of an introvert.”
Bietau spent two years teaching first grade at Ogden Elementary upon joining USD 383. She said because she had her gifted education license from Wichita State University — a certification that is hard to acquire and, Bietau said, rare — district administrators begged her to work in gifted programs.
“Gifted education is a lot to handle sometimes,” Bietau said. “The impact can sometimes feel like you’re spinning your wheels a little bit, even though you’re making a difference.”
After her stint at Ogden Elementary, Bietau worked for 10 years at Amanda Arnold Elementary School. She said this was in the 1990s, when the district was building Bergman Elementary and both Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools. At one point in her career, she served as a teacher and assistant to the principal at Northview Elementary, where she worked for five years. She also worked at Eugene Field Early Learning Center for a couple of years.
“Moving around different grade levels burns you out,” Bietau said. “But I said, if it would help, I don’t mind moving.”
Bietau said she enjoys working with older students in middle and high school, as they often have the most interesting educational needs but not always the proper amount of stimulation.
“Students need to be challenged,” Bietau said. “They need to fail. Failure is the first attempt at learning something.”
Bietau said because of her experience with different grade levels and the needs of students at those levels, she has a better understanding of how to engineer opportunities for students to learn something new or challenge themselves.
“Education has never been a sit-down dinner where people serve you,” Bietau said. “We really need to think of it as a buffet, where you have to be your own advocate for what you want.”
Bietau said she teaches children to have confidence in themselves to be their own advocate and get involved in their own learning experience, typically through student organizations. She said the Origami Club is thriving this year, and her 15 students who participate in the Science Olympiad program and competition had a successful year.
“This year Anthony Middle School finally got second place in Science Olympiad overall, and second in the large school category,” Bietau said. “We are 10 years the regional champions.”
Anthony Middle School students competed against 25 other middle school teams across the state in their division. In Science Olympiad, Bietau’s students partner up and tackle interactive challenges and projects relating to earth science, technology, biology, engineering and physics.
“I’m extremely proud of those students, and all my students who made it through this year,” Bietau said.
Bietau has two sons, ages 34 and 35. She said she wanted to build a classroom that she thought would be good for her own children.
“I wanted to be the teacher my kids would want to have,” Bietau said. “I wanted to make my classroom comfortable for all learners.”