Eleven years after Linda Duke came to Manhattan to take over as director of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, she embarks on retirement at the end of the week.
When K-State first approached Duke about the job, she said she was skeptical.
After reviewing the job description, one thing made the 73-year-old Illinois native hesitant to apply. “The reason I didn’t apply for the job when I was originally contacted is because the position description continuously said must have expertise on Kansas art and artists,” Duke said.
When Duke got to Manhattan, the first thing she did was have regular staff meetings.
“I thought that was important because there were so many talented staff members that each of them had their own area that they were working in,” Duke said. “I felt like we would be more effective if everybody knew what their colleagues were doing.”
Duke also wanted to give the museum a vision aligned with K-State being a land grant institution. She said the museum has a strong vision to teach, do research and serve.
“I view the arts as being a really important part of that,” Duke said. “I always felt like art is what can help us think about and understand our own lives and others, and differences and all of that. So I loved the idea of the museum being a public space in the community to help K-State’s mission.”
Art runs in the Duke family. Her brother is a professional artist, and her father was a commercial painter for things like advertisements in magazines. She has passed that down to the rest of her family.
Her granddaughter Lilliana Duke-Hedin, 8, said her grandmother has taught her things to remember about art. “When we went to the Denver Art Museum, I saw a lot of things, and she inspired me to see things in the art that I wouldn’t have noticed,” she said.
Lilliana described Duke as generous and mindful. “She’s always really happy and excited to do a new thing,” Lilliana said. “She’s never like, ‘Oh, I don’t think I’ll like that, I’m not trying it.’”
Lilliana attended Duke’s retirement ceremony along with her mother, Esther Duke, and her two uncles, Tristan Duke and Shane Duke.
Esther said her mother has been an inspiration and doesn’t think of art as a separate part of the human experience. She said art isn’t something you have to do a certain way or at a certain level.
“It’s more about the experience of it and how that enriches your life,” she said.
One of Duke’s favorite exhibits she has had over the years was “Museum of Wonders,” a collection of a wide variety of artifacts. The exhibit was created to celebrate K-State’s 150th anniversary in 2013.
“So we started going out and visiting departments all over the university to find out what they kept in their closets, what they valued and thought told a story about their work or their history,” Duke said.
Duke hoped it was a way of announcing the Beach museum was not just about fine art. She said it connects art with everything.
She said one of her favorite exhibits is now on display: Gordon Park’s “Homeward to the Prairie I Come” and local photographer Doug Barrett’s “Find Your Voice.”
“We thought that was a really good pairing, to show that Parks is still an inspiration to young artists and what he dealt with,” Duke said. “The culmination of the exhibit was being able to bring in Terence Blanchard, a six-time grammy-winning jazz musician, to perform along with visual art from Andrew Scott.”
A challenge Duke has identified with the art museum is funding. She said the museum is receiving less funding from the university, and she said less than half the museum’s budget comes from K-State.
“We rely on donations, endowment earnings from the KSU Foundation,” Duke said. “We need to grow that because the writing is on the wall very explicitly from the university that we need to become self-sufficient in the not-too-distant future.”
Duke said she has been trying to get that message out even though it’s not fun to give or hear. But she said it’s her job to do it.
Despite that challenge, her constituents have noticed the work and the effort she had put in to make the museum what it is today.
Linda Cook, former K-State chief of staff and director of community relations in the president’s office, said Duke was able to bridge art and the museum with other academic units across campus and helped everyone enjoy and find meaning in art.
“She has vision, and she has creativity, and she also has the leadership and business sense to bring these things together in programs that are adaptable to many different audiences,” Cook said.
Cook also said Duke is an incredible and amazing person.
As Duke embarks on her retirement this week, she is thankful to the university, which is conducting a national search to replace her.
“It’s really been a dream come true for me,” Duke said. “It sounds cliche to say it was an honor and a pleasure, but that’s exactly what it has been for me.”
Duke said the best part of her job has been her experiences and working with the artists. She also said the museum is a place for people who feel different in small or big ways, don’t fit in, or are not on the same wavelength as everybody else.
“I’ve always felt like the museum should be there to those people, that the museum should be a safe space for difference,” Duke said.