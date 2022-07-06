An entity in Manhattan that has been around since 1856 has a new face with plenty of experience.
Eric Norris, 49, became the director of the Manhattan Public Library in January. Although it’s not his first stay in Manhattan — he started college at K-State — it is his home for the foreseeable future.
Norris, who is from Hays, got his first full-time job as a librarian in 2005 at the Hays Public Library as the adult department librarian.
Norris said he changed his mind on his career and education path while studying for a master degree’s in English at Fort Hays State University.
“I came home one day and told my wife, ‘I may be studying the wrong thing. I’m really interested in libraries,’” Norris said.
His interest in libraries started when he was a kid. When Norris was younger, he participated in book clubs and had a strong interest in reading and collecting things.
“When I buy books, I tend to keep them,” Norris said. “I think I have most CDs I’ve ever purchased, and librarianship was just kind of a natural extension.”
But librarianship isn’t just about books, it’s about providing community service by allowing people to access information.
“Anybody who walks into the door has a right to all of the information that we have available here, and you know there are library users that quite simply come in and pick up best sellers. It’s what they do regularly,” Norris said. “But there’s other library users who are coming in and maybe they are needing access to Wi-Fi.”
Patrons do anything from entertaining themselves by watching YouTube videos and playing video games to applying for federal assistance and applying for jobs. Norris said some people go to the library for community information about what opportunities and organizations are out there that can help the situation they are in.
Norris’s wife, Tami Norris, said his passion for books started young. She said remembered Norris in high school always having a book and talking about what he was reading.
Before coming to Manhattan, Norris was the state librarian in Topeka. As state librarian, he led the State Library of Kansas, a department in the state government.
He met many librarians across the state who worked with public libraries and university libraries and regional systems.
“I realized that I missed Main Street,” he said. “I missed that opportunity to actually work directly with a community.”
He said when he worked for the state, his community was 2.9 million people and it was hard to feel connected.
Tami said the positions at the state helped expand his knowledge, but working in a public library was something he missed.
Norris knew if the job became available in Manhattan, he wanted it. When former director Linda Knupp planned to retire, he submitted his application. He talked to Tami and told her he would regret it if he didn’t apply.
Norris said it was like riding a bike when he got to the Little Apple. “The staff here made it incredibly easy to make that transition,” he said. “There are some fantastic people that work here, and I’m very fortunate that I get to work with them.”
Over the last six months, he has been trying to prove himself as the type of librarian and leader he aspires to be.
Rhonna Hargett, associate director of learning and information services, said Norris has done well listening, learning what the library already has in place, and figuring out all the personalities and work culture. She said he is a positive force, very calm and helpful in challenging situations.
“He is great about managing by walking around,” Hargett said. “He just goes around and chats with people. He’s really personable.”
She said whenever he leaves for the evening, he walks around and tells everyone to have a good night.
Hargett remembers when he came to the library in December to visit, there was a staff lunch where people introduced themselves. When she was leaving, Hagartt said, “He stepped right up looked me in the eye and said, ‘I’ll see you on Jan. 3. Looking forward to working with you.’”
Tami said at home, Norris has told her how much he enjoys the staff members and co-workers.
Norris said he’s still trying to figure out the job but is looking forward to helping the library, which he said is already high functioning. He said he wants to have better community outreach. Hargett said he is already working on a strategic plan for the library.
Norris said Manhattan is a library town, and the community invests in its library. “I think people really embrace it because the staff works really hard to be the best that they can,” he said.
Norris’ family lives in Lawrence. His oldest daughter, Hannah, is working as an intensive care unit nurse, and his youngest, Isis, is starting school downriver at the University of Kansas this fall.
Norris has been subleasing in Manhattan while working, but the couple is closing on a house in this month and expect to move into it in August.
“We both have always enjoyed the arts community,” Tami said. “We’ve always enjoyed working with the LGBT community and the Chamber of Commerce.”
She is excited to get reacquainted with the community and hiking Konza trails. Tami worked for FedEx in Manhattan for a couple of years, and Norris started his undergraduate studies at K-State before transferring to KU.
Tami describes Norris as dedicated, loyal and thoughtful. “He has the best interest of the community as a whole with the services that they provide,” she said.
Norris is ready to explore the community with his wife. He said it’s fun to go to a restaurant, talk to people, and walk around downtown.
“So far, my experience here has been that Manhattan is a really friendly and open town. People want to know where you’re from and what you do,” Norris said. “It is great because when I mentioned the library, everybody gets excited.”