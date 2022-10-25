He came from an ocean away, and although he has had many jobs, one thing that remains constant is his love for music and cooking.
Kenrick Waite, 69, grew up in Montego Bay, Jamaica. When he was younger, he worked for Sandals resorts. The company sent him to K-State’s College of Arts and Sciences to learn hospitality, so he could try different parts of the service.
One of his jobs was working as maître d’, but he learned how to cook from his mother.
“I think I got the flavor from my mom,” Waite said. “I was the eldest, and when she was doing laundry and stuff like that, she would have me watch the chicken.”
He said his mother would use every part of what she was cooking. Waite gave an example of using the whole chicken, the legs, feet, kidneys and so forth.
Waite said people worldwide use chicken, beef and fish for cooking. But what makes it Jamaican is the flavor.
“There’s a lot of coconut, coconut milk that is used, and we have collard greens, but we call it ‘callaloo.’ We use garlic, we use onions, we use bell peppers, we use habaneros, Scotch bonnet,” he said.
He said life in America was very different than growing up in Jamaica. He said soda was expensive growing up, so he had sugar cane juice and soursop (a type of fruit) juice and ate fresh mangoes, oranges and grapefruit because they just grew on the trees.
While working as a server in Jamaica, he started singing. He said he was exposed to musicians that his mother listened to such as Jim Reeves, Frank Sinatra, Charlie Pride and The Carpenters.
Waite started singing when he was younger. He was told that a piano complements the voice the best, but he couldn’t take it everywhere, so he picked up the next best instrument: the guitar.
“I choose certain songs that I like and learn to play them my own way,” Waite said. “People seem to want to hear all the time, and I think it’s because of my selections. I can do anything from John Denver to Frank Sinatra, to Harry Belafonte to Bob Marley.”
He fell in love with music when he was a kid playing the drums on buckets. Before working for hotels in Jamaica, he worked on mufflers but got burned, so his mother sent him to work at the hotels.
“When I see those guys come to perform, they’d be treated like kings, and I’d say, ‘I can do that,’” Waite said. “So I started to do little acts and stuff like that.”
A man in Mexico came across Waite in Jamaica and offered him a job as a singer in 1993 at a resort in Cancun, Mexico.
He was a lead singer in a band. “There were three Mexican guys playing, a bass player, a drummer, a guitarist and sometimes the icing on the cake was a keyboard player would come, you know, but that was it,” Waite said.
He played three 45-minute sets per night, playing six nights a week. Waite got to play on the beaches. He had a vast repertoire of songs because the band didn’t want to play the same songs each night because guests would return the following evenings.
He played in Mexico for four years. He said one of the greatest things that happened to him was learning how to speak Spanish in Mexico.
“I needed to understand them, and I didn’t think it was right for them to have to learn to speak English. They’re talking to me since I was in their country, so I learned how to speak Spanish,” Waite said.
While he was in Mexico, he met Cathy Waite, 60, who was on vacation. The two instantly had a spark, and the next night they talked and walked along the beach for hours. They made trips together and met each others’ families. Kenrick moved to the United States in December 1998, setting new roots in Manhattan. He proposed to Cathy in February 1999.
When Cathy first asked Kenrick if we wanted to move to Manhattan, he said no, because he thought she meant Manhattan, New York, and it was not a place for “country boy.”
“I say, ‘Can I find work there?’ She said, ‘Yeah.’ I say, ‘Can I play music there?’ ‘Yeah,’” Waite said.
When Cathy picked him up from the airport in St. Louis, they drove to Manhattan, and it was the first time he had seen snow. He said one of the first things he noticed about Manhattan is it that it was a clean city.
“When I came here, it was like I was looking at gold, with all these fields and all the cattle, and it was wintertime,” Waite said. “Then I was more impressed in the spring when they started to plant, and I see all the corns come up, and I see all the soys come up.”
Kenrick and Cathy then decided to open their own restaurant, The Little Grill, in 2002. Cathy said they started really small.
“We worked on the weekends painting and wallpapering, doing everything to buy a table here a chair there,” Cathy said. “We opened up with that tiny kitchen and little grill, and people kept coming.”
Cathy said people near Tuttle Creek Lake or in the area could tell something different was going on when they opened, so they lent a helping hand.
“They’d stop in, you know, and see if there was anything they could do to help,” Cathy said. “One’s a plumber, ones a contractor. They just started and, still to this day, anything goes wrong you just call. Everyone just poured into to make this place what it is.”
Kenrick has had to take a break from performing because he has an illness that he is working through. Cathy said they will take all the good vibes and prayers that people can offer them.
Wayne Goins, director of jazz at Kansas State University and band mate of Kenrick’s, said they have gotten close over the last 20 years playing music together.
Goins said the two have played all around the city together, and it started with the two having the same taste in music.
“The thing that makes it extra special. … Kenrick is obviously a Jamaican, and I happen to be an expert in the music of Bob Marley,” Goins said. “So our relationship started with me knowing the music of Bob Marley so intimately.”
Goins also said Waite is a master chef and takes his family and friends to The Little Grill, and it’s their favorite restaurant in town.
“He is a great cook,” Goins said. “His restaurant is top shelf. So we love to eat good food, and that is where we go when we want to eat great food. When we want to eat the best ribs in the world, we go see Kenrick. When we want the best beans and rice, we go to Kenrick.”
He described Waite as having the heart of a lion and the soul of a saint.
“It means his heart is pure, and he is as strong a man I’ve ever met,” Goins said. “He is righteous, he is kind, he is loving, he’s generous, he’s thoughtful, and he carries his heart on his sleeve.”
Cathy said they had had a wonderful life together.
“We’ve met thousands of people. We’ve traveled. I guess it sounds kind of silly, but I really didn’t know that someone could love you so much, care for you so much,” Cathy said.
She said he has a gentle spirit, never gets angry, and is a superhuman being.
She said Kenrick’s dream came true to cook for the people and be able to sing for them and to make everyone that walks through the door feels comfortable and like they were on a little vacation. Even if it as for a couple of hours.