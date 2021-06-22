When Thesiaus Robinson was a junior in high school, he wanted to go out for the varsity basketball team.
“I always played basketball and football,” he said. “And then I had a coach tell me politely, ... ‘Hey, you’re probably not going to make the basketball team this year. And I know you’re pretty fast, how about you try track?’ I tried track, and it was history from there.”
Flash forward a few decades, and Robinson, 40, is an accomplished runner and coach of the Manhattan Track Club, mentoring the next generation of track and field stars. He’s served as head coach since 2016.
“I have younger kids and older kids, and one of the things that got me into coaching track was looking at the middle school curriculum for track and then onto the high school curriculum, I didn’t see they were getting enough information about how to run, how to participate, how to be competitive,” he said.
Track, and sports in general, teaches athletes much more than just how to run or throw a football, Robinson said.
“It brings out a social spectrum as it is, learn how to get along with others, learn how to lead, learn how to be competitive and those things we all need in life,” he said.
Robinson, a father of five who works as a supervisory human resources specialist at Fort Riley, said coaching is an escape for him.
“This helps me just have my zen throughout,” he said. “Once I am finished working, you turn off the computer and then you go turn on coaching to help these kids out.”
Robinson’s athletes are gearing up for their latest test: the AAU Regional meet in Bentonville, Arkansas, this weekend. About 18 athletes punched their ticket for the Arkansas meet by qualifying at regional meets in Hays and Liberty, Missouri, earlier this month, Robinson said.
The top six athletes in each event will move on to the AAU Junior Olympic Games later this summer in Humble, Texas, near Houston. Robinson said he is hopeful that his athletes will qualify to compete in Texas, but personal growth is the most important thing.
“Just because you don’t get the top six and maybe you don’t go to Houston at the first part of August, the key is to get better from where you started,” he said. “So if you have an athlete that’s running 13 seconds in the 100 in the beginning of the season, and she gets 12 at the regional meet, that’s OK because you’ve ended your season with your best time under 13 seconds. So then you bring that mindset into the next track season, and you’re going to tell yourself that you’re going to do better than last year.”
Robinson, known as “Coach T” by his athletes, said the team has about 70 members, but 30-45 kids typically come to practice, most of them in the age range of 10 to 14. He coaches alongside six others, including his wife, Monique, who is the jumps and hurdles coach. The couple recently celebrated their 17th anniversary.
“One of my favorite things is just teaching kids the fundamentals,” Robinson said. “Teaching the proper mechanics on how to run, how to breathe and really figuring out what event is for you. Because everybody always thinks about track as running, but there’s field events. There’s long jump, there’s high jump, there’s pole vault, there’s shot put, there’s javelin. So you have to find the niche that matches the kids.”
The Junction City native ran at Cloud County Community College before joining the track and field team at Kansas State University from 2000 to 2002.
“(I) came from a good college with a lot of good knowledge on track and field,” Robinson said.
Although he was a sprinter in college, Robinson said he wasn’t the best at the 100- or 200-meter race, so the 400- and 600-meter races were his go-to runs.
“That was my bread and butter, probably the 600,” he said. The 600-meter run is an indoor event.
One of Robinson’s athletes is Payton Orr, 9. Orr said Coach T has assisted her in improving her skills over the course of the season, which started in the middle of April.
“He encourages me and helps me to be better in running and long jump by pushing me to try my hardest,” Orr said.
Orr’s mother, Grace Rightmeier, said Payton has always had a love for running. Rightmeier said she knew it was going to take a lot of dedication on Payton’s part, but she said she is excited to see where track would take her.
“Over the past few years, we have just noticed how much Payton just loved to run,” she said. “No matter what she is doing, where she is going, she is running and is pretty quick at that.”
Rightmeier said she may have shed some happy tears when her daughter’s 4x100 relay team placed first at a Beloit track meet earlier this season. Payton had a personal record in the long jump at the regional meet.
“Just seeing her excitement after each meet when she sees her results is all I need,” Rightmeier said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Robinson and the other coaches have been instrumental in helping her daughter blossom in the sport, Rightmeier said.
“Coach Monique kept trying to get Payton to land on her bottom in long jump, which she was not quite grasping,” Rightmeier said. “But they watched a video together of proper technique, and her next jump at practice was the best jump she has done all year.
“The coaches for MTC are some of the most dedicated and supportive coaches. We are very thankful for them.”
Monique and the other Manhattan Track Club coaches, Robinson said, are pivotal for the track club and its success. He said it’s important for the kids to respect the coaches and the coaches to respect the kids.
“One of the things I take pride in with my coaching staff, is just being able to see a kid who maybe doesn’t fit the mold of a sprinter, and they don’t fit the mold of a jumper, but there may be something for them in the throwing arena,” he said. “So within the coaching staff we’re able to find those fine points for those kids and then fine tune them.”
Seeing the growth of athletes from the beginning of the season to the end is what keeps Robinson in the coaching game.
“With COVID last year, you see the kids that are naturally competitive or you see the kids that weren’t naturally competitive,” he said. “And now they’re competitive because they missed a year of competitiveness. So that’s what I’ve seen (brought) out of the kids, the last couple of months especially. So that keeps me going, knowing that there’s passion in these kids.”