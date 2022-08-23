He says his title is “printer,” but his role at the newspaper over the last 36 years has encompassed much more.
Bret Hawes, 66, of Randolph, has been with The Mercury since 1986. His career at the paper will end when he retires Aug. 31. In nearly four decades as a pre-press operator, he’s seen many changes in the industry.
Hawes said pre-press is the person who takes the newspaper pages from their digital form and makes them into aluminum plates for the printing press. The job includes toning and formatting all the photos and graphics to make sure everything looks right. Occasionally it involves tasks like helping the newsroom with a software problem or filling in for a press operator.
In the early years, Hawes and his coworkers would use a giant film camera to make negatives, then use a machine to transfer the image to a metal plate.
“When I started, you created color pictures by making color separations on film,” Hawes said. It took an hour to make a single full-color photo — if everything went right.
Hawes said you would have four pieces of film for each separation — cyan, magenta, yellow and black. He said you had to line each negative up exactly right because the colors had to land exactly on top of the other, or you would get misregistration, and the photo wouldn’t come out correctly.
“When I started here, you could only have one color picture on A1 (front page) and B1. That’s all we had time for,” Hawes said. When computers came around and the newspaper changed the process, Hawes said it was like a carpenter going from only using a hand saw to getting power tools. Now they use a straight-to-plate printer.
Hawes said he is retiring from The Mercury with a lot of experience, great relationships and some anxiousness for this new chapter in life.
Hawes came to Manhattan and went to Manhattan Vo-Tech, now known as Manhattan Area Technical College.
As Hawes embarks on his retirement, he said he is anxious about leaving.
“It’s such a life change,” Hawes said. “Going from getting up in the morning and having somewhere to go to getting up in the morning and not having somewhere to go strikes me as intimidating. It’s very intimidating.”
He said the intimating part is figuring out what he’s going to do every day versus someone else figuring out what he’s going to do during the day.
“It would be like telling your computer to do some other program, and your computer doesn’t know how to do the other program, or there is no other program,” Hawes said.
◊◊◊◊◊
Publisher Ned Seaton said Hawes’ employment goes back to the physically cutting and pasting days.
“He’s been a great employee,” Seaton said. “His dedication is what comes to mind. He’s been here through a couple of different eras. We’re lucky to have him.”
Landon Obee has worked alongside Hawes since July 19, 2000. Obee said Hawes has been an amazing co-worker.
“He never calls in sick, he never misses any days of work,” Obee said. “If there’s like 6 inches of snow on the ground, he’ll like shovel the highway himself to get here. You don’t find many people with a worth ethic like that.”
Obee said Hawes is not the person to tell you what his job is. He is always willing to help, even if it’s outside his area of expertise.
Obee said he didn’t know much about printing when he got to The Mercury.
“Essentially, anything I’ve learned about printing Bret taught me that to some extent.”
He said Hawes was great at his job, even knowing how humidity in the building could shrink and swell the paper.
Obee said at the beginning of his career he kept work and personal life separate until he realized that he spends most of his time with people at work. Now he and Hawes are friends as well as colleagues.
“I’ve been to his house, I’ve seen his garden,” Obee said. “We’ve gone fishing together. I would call Brett a close personal friend.”
Obee said because of the knowledge Hawes has, he is irreplaceable.
“I’m going to miss having him around,” Obee said. “It’s nice when you get a chance to have a successful work relationship with someone you know and really appreciate and get along with well and you can rely on personally and professionally.”
Hawes will miss the people the most, “Love the people, that’s going to be hard...You get to see people you love every day, and then all of a sudden, you don’t. I imagine that will be a tough one. It sucks,” Hawes said.
Although he will miss the people and the work, Hawes will get to spend more time gardening and fishing.
Hawes grows a lot of produce, with an emphasis on New Mexico-style chilies. He grows jalapenos, poblano peppers, collard greens, tomatoes, cantaloupe and okra. Gardening has been a lifelong hobby for Hawes.
“My dad had a garden,” Hawes said. “If your dad has a garden, your work in the garden, and you have a taste for what comes from the garden, and you can’t get it from the store.”
He said his connection to the garden and the earth is like the connection some people might have to their church.
◊◊◊◊◊
Hawes met his wife, Jeanne Hawes, at The Mercury. The two met in about 1990 when she was working on ad proofs and putting classified ads into the computer. Jeanne said Hawes got his work ethic from his father. She said he can’t sit still and always has to do something. She also said he is a goofball but he can be serious when he needs to be.
She noted that gardening is extremely important to her husband. She said she wonders why he plants as much as he does.
“He’s constantly researching soil and plants,” Jeanne said. “I mean, he doesn’t just stick a plant in the ground, and that’s that.”
In the spring she said he draws diagrams of what will go where and plans out how the irrigation system will work. She said he also is in the progress of building a deck and is planning to rebuild his shed.
Hawes, who lives in Randolph, also spends time fishing and taking photos of wildlife at his local park.
When he officially retires, Hawes plans to travel. He said he and Jeanne are going to spend a month in Panama City Beach, Florida, to visit their daughter and grandson, whom he has not seen since the start of the pandemic.
“So the fishing, the restaurants, the eating — we are looking forward to that,” Hawes said. “That’s kind of our big retirement retreat.”