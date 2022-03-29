A man who struggles with anxiety and depression found a niche and an outlet in painting pets with bold colors.
Jacob Sanderson, 31, born in San Jose, California, and raised in Georgia, has a knack for painting portraits of pets. But before pets, he worked for the U.S. military and was stationed at Fort Riley. After leaving the military, he spent a few years at Kansas State University as a psychology major.
Sanderson has battled anxiety and depression, but that has not always been his case. Sanderson first noticed it when he deployed to Kuwait, and his now ex-wife grew distant. He said a psychologist told him that he had emotionally invested himself into someone who was emotionally unavailable.
“Experiencing that was the worst thing in my life, and having put all my eggs into one human basket,” Sanderson said. He felt a lot of discomfort. He said, usually, when something bad happens, you tell the person you care about most — and the same when something good is happening — but he had no one to tell. He didn’t start to realize he had anxiety until he was 25.
He said one of the things that got him into art was a manic episode that lasted a year.
“At the beginning, something told me to take a car and chop it into cubes,” he said, describing one artistic pursuit. Then he put his energy into sculpture making. He bought a welder, enrolled in welding school and followed that art form.
After welding and being motivated by rational thoughts, he switched to painting. “I got to the point where I realized that artist’s identity was something that I could work with. But I realized that I had an extreme lack of skill and talent,” Sanderson said. So he got onto Facebook and asked his friends if they wanted self-painted portraits for free.
He started painting everything until something stuck. The first pet painting was a cat.
“Somebody was like, ‘Wow, that has emotion,’” Sanderson said. “I’m like, ‘That’s interesting,’ so I tried another one, and I got a similar reaction. Then I started to push myself in that direction.”
Sanderson said he is reasonably grumpy and can paint sad brain stuff as much as he wanted.
“It’s really motivating when you can make something to positively influence the emotions of someone else,” Sanderson said.
He said he’s learned how much people care about their animals.
“People kind of imagine an emotional aura around their pets,” Sanderson said.
He also said his style works well with animals. Sanderson doesn’t use a grid to paint; he does a freehand sketch then paints on top of it.
“With people, it’s very different because how we recognize faces is much more specific with people that you’re related to,” Sanderson said. “With a dog, you know the ear can be off a little bit, mouth up a little bit.”
Sanderson enjoys painting pets because he has the goal of being a decent painter and developing his own style. People give positive feedback with compliments and money, and he said he’s a fan of both.
“It does something amazing for someone when their pet passes away and then someone paints it,” Sanderson said. “I get messages sometimes saying, ‘You know I pass my dog every day, and it makes me feel great to have her on the wall.”
Sanderson’s studio is his living room, which is filled with canvases of pets, mostly dogs and cats, in various stages of completion.
Outside of art, Sanderson said he does “human things, none of it very interesting.” He didn’t elaborate.
Kat Langanke of Houston is a close friend of Sanderson’s. She is an art instructor at Painting with a Twist and met Sanderson through online art communities. Their friendship began with Sanderson asking her for help with color theory and learning fundamentals. What started as a mentorship flourished into a close friendship.
Sanderson does not plan his color choices, but his favorite color to use is neon pink. When he paints, he paints until he is done.
“People say they can’t do art because they don’t have the technical skill,” Sanderson said. “But I think it’s just patience and vulnerability and expression.”
Langanke described Sanderson as an artist as interesting and chaotic. Whereas she plans out paintings, he does not.
“I got the opportunity to watch him paint, and it was amazing,” she said. “I don’t know how he comes up with the things that he needs to do, and it all works out together.”
Sanderson began art a bit later in life. Langanke said she doesn’t know how his skill developed so quickly. She said she sees potential in his work and thinks it’s always been in his blood.
“He started off with just painting what he needed to paint to get those emotions out, and that helps a lot,” she said.
The two met in 2020, during the pandemic and have gotten closer. Langanke said they can read each other, and when they sit down and paint together, it’s magical in a way. Both also have parents who have cancer.
“It’s a sore topic for me, and it’s definitely a topic that I stay away from, because I know how he feels about it,” Langanke said. “I don’t need him to tell me how he feels. You know, I know that it hurts, and you know, he loves his mom.”
About a week ago, Langanke drove from Houston to Manhattan to paint with Sanderson. Langanke said they have bonded because they care about each other.
“For me, it’s a mutual understanding of our goals, and I think we both don’t see our future goals without each other involved,” Langanke said.
Langanke said she has been around a lot of toxic people in her life who have kept her low, and Sanderson is the only person to see her potential and push her to go bigger.