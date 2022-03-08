Long-distance running is a sport that many people dislike, find uncomfortable and think is somewhat crazy. But it’s also a sport that one Manhattan man loves.
Joe Moore, 38, of Manhattan, is arguably one of the best runners in the area. He is a seven-time winner of the Bill Snyder Highway half-marathon (13.1 miles). Last year, he won in 1 hour and seven minutes or 5:07 per mile.
Moore grew up in Green, a town of 128 in Clay County. Running has been a family endeavor since his father started in high school in the 1970s, when America experienced what would be called a “running boom.”
Moore remembers going to the St. Patrick’s Day race in Manhattan as a 3- or 4-year-old and watching his father run. As a 9-year-old, his parents let him enter his first 10K at the Clay Center festival.
“That was like a big deal to me. It was like the Olympics for 9-year-old,” Moore said. “I was trying to convince my parents to let me run it because it was a 10K, and it was a really hard course. They were kind of afraid someone was going to call child protective services or something because they were letting me run that far.” He finished the race.
Moore, who has a humble, reserved demeanor outside of a race, said he enjoyed the competitive nature of the sport. He ran throughout high school and was a state runner-up in seven different events to the same guy.
After high school, Moore ran on the K-State cross country and track teams from 2002 to 2006. He earned his degree in journalism.
Moore was All-Big 12 in steeplechase and 10K. After school, Moore continued to run, but he said he noticed the differences between being a college athlete and not.
“When you’re an NCAA athlete, at least now, at K-State, they cook your food for you, they pick you up, they take you to the races, basically deliver you to the start line and run,” Moore said. “Out of college, you’re doing all that yourself.”
Moore met his wife, Trisha Moore (formerly Culbertson), during his time at K-State. She was a standout runner for K-State as well. The two got married in 2008 and moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, where Trisha continued her education. While in North Carolina, Moore coached cross country and track at a private high school, worked at running stores and ran in road races.
“That was at the start of the financial crisis of 2008, so it was kind of hard to get a job,” Moore said. “So there was plenty of time to run. I decided, well, they’re still having road races with prize money, so maybe I’d try to make a few bucks doing that.”
Taking a business-like approach, Moore said every week he could win $200 to $1,000. After three years in North Carolina, he and Trisha moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Trisha had a post-doctorate fellowship at the University of Minnesota.
That was when Moore’s professional career took off. He said there was an enormous professional running community in Minneapolis. Moore joined a team with other good runners and re-started the Twin Cities Track Club. At that point in his career, he was on a plane traveling to races throughout the country once a month.
In 2013, Moore made onto Team USA for cross country and ran for the team in Jamaica and then again in Scotland. Three years later, Moore qualified for his third Team USA and ran in Scotland again. Moore has gone to the last three Olympic trials for Team USA in the marathon (26.2 miles).
Moore and his wife moved back to Manhattan in 2013, where she began teaching at K-State as an engineering professor. Moore spends time as a volunteer assistant coach for the K-State track and cross country teams.
Moore said he plans to start winding down his competitive running. Since working at The Pathfinder, he has gotten into mountain biking and hiking. Moore said he likes to hike with his 5-year-old daughter, Zinnia.
When it comes to running, Moore still wants to be good at it but says you have to do it a lot. “Like any activity you’re extremely involved in, you have back-and-forth kind of relationships with it,” Moore said. “Sometimes you love it, sometimes you hate it, but with running, you can’t stop doing it.”
Moore said it could be pathological at this point where he doesn’t know any different. Moore said running has been his main thing forever.
“If you do it long enough it sort of starts to take over your entire identity,” he said.