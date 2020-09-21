Chris Born has always been in tune with nature and wildlife since he was a child.
“Like if we saw a lizard in the grass, I would be the one who was like watching it, watch it catch bugs, just kind of that type of thing,” Born said. “As a kid, I was addicted to the Nature Channel and watching those documentaries and stuff.”
And about four years ago, Born, a Manhattan resident and Kansas State University graduate, decided to try his hand at something new: falconry. He is entering his fifth hunting season this year.
“I like that it’s challenging,” Born said. “I like that it’s something that very few people do and I like just being outside and it’s so quiet. If you hunt with a gun, a lot of times, you have to have ear plugs in and you lose all of that nature. I just like the aspect of being outdoors and going for a good long walk.”
A falconer trains birds of prey, including falcons, hawks or eagles, for sport. In Born’s case, he releases the birds back into the wild after the season ends.
“Falconry is hunting of game animals with birds of prey,” Born said. “There’s a lot of different ways to do that, different types of birds. But, you know, at its heart, it involves training a bird and then taking that bird hunting.”
Born will get his next bird, a red-tailed hawk, for this hunting season in about a month.
“That’s kind of what’s really great about falconry is that you’re not hunting with a gun or anything where you are taking a super active role, I mean the bird’s really doing the mostly of the hunting,” Born said. “You’re just conditioning it to let you follow it and be near it.”
Born said falconers help the population of juvenile birds survive their first winter. He said these types of birds have a high mortality rate.
Past birds Born has had include Féroce, Bronco, Harley and Ramses.
“I like to give them funny names,” Born said.
At his home, he has a training facility as well as a building for the bird to stay during the hunting season.
Born makes furniture for the birds. He makes falcon blocks, which are items birds can perch on, with various types of wood, such as hackberry or oak. Born, who is the vice president of the Kansas Hawking Club, sells these types of perches, bells for the birds’ legs and other accessories for falconers like himself.
“It’s been a really surprising thing that so many people are liking the stuff I make,” he said.
Birds do not have a loving attachment toward humans like dogs or cats do, Born said.
“Not to be hateful about the birds, but they literally do not have any attachment to us whatsoever,” he said. “Once you fatten them up and let them go, I mean, they just fly off and never look back. You know the falconer’s just, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to miss you so much!’ The bird’s like, ‘Peace!’”
Born, who grew up in Topeka, moved to Manhattan in 1995 to go to K-State and received a bachelor’s degree in business and international marketing.
Born and his family enjoy volleyball, especially Kansas State volleyball, he said.
“We’re just huge volleyball fans in general,” Born said.
Born, 43, says he feels a sense of unity and kindness in Manhattan, something he said he didn’t experience while growing up in Topeka.
“You still have the feel of a small town,” Born said about Manhattan. “I feel like people are, in this town, very generous and kind and treat people very neighborly.”
He is the night supervisor at Farm Bureau Financial Services and has two children with his wife, Diane: Mollie, 15, and Grace, 10.
Born and Diane celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary Monday. Born said his wife is very supportive of all his hobbies.
“His goal in life is to do and learn everything,” Diane said.
Born said his daughters sometimes go with him on hunts.
“Grace probably likes it a bit better than Mollie. Mollie goes when I make her, and Grace goes when I invite her,” Born said with a laugh.
Diane said she had tagged along with her husband on a hunt once.
“I love the birds,” she said. “... They’re just majestic in flight, and it’s interesting to see the bird follow (Chris) along from tree to tree as he’s trying to flush the prey. It’s a really cool sight, something unique. I didn’t know about it when he told me he wanted to be a falconer. I was like, ‘A what?’”
In addition to two cats and two dogs, the Born family has chickens.
“We’re bird people,” Diane said.