A passion for beauty has taken a Junction City woman to New York Fashion Week.
Jessica Andrews, 36, of Junction City, is a licensed esthetician and professional makeup artist. She teaches courses at Bellus Academy in Manhattan and is launching her own makeup and skincare line — J’s Makeup Artistry — in Hy-Vee later this month.
She said her success did not come without passion, work ethic and faith. Andrews is a praise dancer at her church. She said she got into makeup when she was about 14 years old doing makeup on herself and eventually the other praise dancers at church. During this time, she was only allowed to wear makeup in church.
“I was like the youngest on the team, and I got tired of waiting for someone to do my makeup, so I started practicing at home,” Andrews said. “Eventually I really started to like it, and I got good enough, and I started doing others.”
Andrews’ father, Robert Andrews, recalls her passion came at an even younger age. He said she would do makeup on dolls as a little girl.
When she graduated high school, and she began doing freelance work.
“Basically, I was just practicing, and then people started paying me,” Andrews said.
Andrews left Kansas for Florida for a couple of years, then returned home and worked in the cosmetics section at Walmart.
After deciding she wanted to make it her career, she enrolled at Bellus Academy and earned her license.
Andrews’ work was published in Midwest Black Hair Magazine, which she said helped bolster her career.
“I did class in (at Bellus) for over a month in makeup artistry, and I learned things that I didn’t know as a freelance artist,” Andrews said. “I like using corrector. Oh, I just used to throw these in the trash. There’s correcting a problem in the face as opposed to concealing.”
Andrews graduated and when her boss left, she was offered a teaching position at Bellus Academy, where she stayed.
“I have very strong faith, so I always look at like when things flow very smoothly in my life is because it was supposed to because God allowed it to happen,” Andrews said.
Robert said he has always told his kids that if they love doing something, then make it work.
As a teacher, she would take her students to the Kansas City Fashion Week to teach backstage how to work with models and designers.
Over time, a friend encouraged her to apply to do makeup at New York Fashion Week. Andrews said she made excuses about not being good enough or not having the money. Her friend sent her the application. Andrews partially filled it out but never finished it.
“There’s things supposed to happen, like God allows things to happen,” Andrews said. “So, I got an acceptance letter. I’m like, ‘What?’ Apparently, I filled out enough information for them to contact me.”
Andrews contacted a friend to make sure it was a real offer, then she said she didn’t have the money to go, so that same friend bought her plane ticket. Andrews started a GoFundMe to get the rest so she could go.
“I’ve had so many people over the course of my journey really support because they’ve seen the growth,” Andrews said. “It’s one thing to say ‘I’m going to do this,’ and then you don’t see anything after, but they’ve seen the fruit of my labor.”
Robert said Andrews making it to New York Fashion Week made him really proud. “You are talking a little small town girl going from (Junction City) to New York,” Robert said.
Later, Andrews took a second trip to New York Fashion Week, which Bellus sponsored. This time, she was a lead artist, meaning she was the last stop before models hit the runway.
Andrews said at fashion week, a model might walk for one designer to come back and need a different makeup look in several minutes for another designer.
“So me being the natural leader that I am because I know how to work in high-stress situations, you have artists that are like, ‘What? Ten minutes?’ I said, ‘Hey. Two people get on the face. Let’s go,’” Andrews said.
Andrews said there was no option for not getting the job done. She mentioned a time when an artist didn’t get lipstick on the model. She told the artist to follow her while she was getting clothes on.
Andrews’ goal is to make it to Paris Fashion Week. She said she almost did, but things fell through. For now, she enjoys teaching.
“I enjoy training the professional of today or tomorrow,” Andrews said. “It’s a lot of industry to go around, and I’m not the type of person that keeps it to myself.”
Andrews said when she sees a student who comes in and is insecure, she helps them build their confidence by the end of the class.
“I’m doing what I love to do,” Andrews said. “Just to see my students after they get out of here how successful they are in the beauty industry and how happy they are.”
Andrews is getting ready for her third season as director of hair and makeup for Heartland International Fashion Week. She also is launching her own skincare and cosmetic line that will hit Manhattan Hy-Vee shelves on Nov. 25.
Robert has supported his daughter’s journey, saying he’s careful to let her make her own decisions but offers advice when she asks for it.
She said her own makeup and skincare line had been years in the making. Andrews said it was a process doing research on what she wanted it to be and the ingredients she wanted to use. She said her ingredients are all vegan and cruelty-free and medical grade and dermatology rated.
Andrews has an 11-year-old son, Jor’Dan Williamson, who is a 6th grader. She enjoys spending time with him. They like to play Xbox together, go on walks, and going to the movies. She described him as a goofy kid. He also plays the trumpet and likes to play football and basketball.
She said she is trying to surround him with entrepreneurs around town to show him what he can do.