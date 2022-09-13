A man who loves to help has done so in Manhattan in the past seven years as the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation president and CEO.
Vern Henricks, 67, said the mission of GMCF is to build relationships between donor and community needs. “What we try to do is be the source of philanthropic information,” Henricks said. “If somebody had questions about philanthropy or giving, we want us to be the first point of (contact) that they would come to.”
Henricks said his job is a 24/7, 365 position, and he always tries to be assessable.
“My buddies give me a hard time about playing a lot of golf. I’m at a lot of golf events. I’m at a lot of dinner events. I’m at a lot of social events,” Henricks said. “You never know when somebody has the time to talk to you about what they want to do or how they want to make a difference.”
Jackie Borck, chairwoman of the GMCF board, said Henricks is a tremendous leader and has been for years.
“He’s been in many roles here in Manhattan and is very accustomed to working and leading with people,” Borck said. “He was a coach for a long time, so he understands how to get the most out of people.”
Borck said Henricks’ tenacity and knowledge about what’s going on in Manhattan and the region makes him a great leader.
The type of work Henricks does aligns with his personal mission statement, which is “To make a difference in someone’s life every day.”
Serving and helping has been a part of Henricks’ life since growing up on his family’s farm in Woodbine, about an hour south of Manhattan. He grew up surrounded by 12 other farm families.
He is the fourth of four boys, and he became the neighbors’ go-to person for help when they went off on vacation or if they needed help with crop work.
“We didn’t get compensated for it other than we were helping neighbors,” Henricks said. “My dad jokingly used to tell everybody he paid me three and a half, so three square meals and a half night’s sleep.”
He said those serving qualities exist throughout his family.
“Why wouldn’t you help your neighbor if they had a need? Why does helping someone always require compensation?” Henricks said. “We oftentimes in today’s society have to monetize an effort that we have no matter how small or large it is.”
Borck said one of Henricks’ biggest accomplishments for the organization is growing its asset base. In 2013, when Henricks started at GMCF, its asset base — which includes cash, investments and real estate — was $35 million. It ended 2021 with a $215 million asset base.
Borck said Henricks can do it because he is present in the community and doesn’t sit in an office and expect things to come to him.
“I think he’s direct, he’s open, he is available, extremely available,” Borck said. “I mean, you see him out on the streets. You see him at city commission meetings, you see him at chamber meetings, you see him at Rotary meetings. Service is every part of his life. It’s not just his job.”
“When people know you and know where your heart’s at and what you’re driven to, they come to you,” Henricks said. “You expose yourself, but people notice people that make a difference.”
GMCF is not the only place in Manhattan Henricks has helped, including working at the K-State Foundation. In 2006, he started the baseball program at Manhattan Christian College and did fundraising for them.
Some of the largest projects he has helped with outside of Manhattan include serving as the director of development for the engineering college and Iowa State Foundation at Iowa State University. There, he helped get funding for an engineering learning and research complex. As part of that project, he worked with a man in Silicon Valley who was a part of Silicon Graphics — the computers used to create Toy Story and Jurassic Park — to give a donation of several million dollars worth of computer equipment.
Another place outside of Manhattan he is making a difference is in Haiti, which started when he joined the board for Emmaus Biblical Seminary, now known as Emmaus University.
Henricks has worked on a variety of projects in Haiti and is continuing his work there.
His first mission was to make Emmaus Biblical Seminary into a stand-alone university. He then left the board to be a district governor for Rotary. Through Rotary, he met a Haitian banker who helps him get money to the students, so they can build churches in Haiti.
Henricks said Haiti is a corrupt country, and diesel is large source of power in the county.
Henricks also helped an organization called Med and Food for Kids raise $1.5 million to buy solar panels to power the manufacturing facility, so people wouldn’t have to rely on diesel power.
“When the country gets in a state of unrest, diesel kind of becomes the hostage of those in power, so they kind of hoard all the diesel or intimidate the people trying to get the diesel,” Henricks said.
His next endeavor in Haiti is to help get clean drinking water in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. He said he plans to use students as connections in their communities to establish clean drinking water.
“I know some individuals there that will drill a well for less than $3,000,” Henricks said.
Henricks said he is the same outside of work as he is inside. He loves to play golf, loves people, loves athletics, and loves his grandkids and family. One thing Henricks noted is that athletics has always been a part of his life. He played baseball and basketball at Dodge City Community College before coming to K-State to play baseball.
Athletics helped Henricks become a leader, saying he took on that role because by virtue of his abilities, not peer pressure. During his senior year at K-State, head baseball coach Dave Baker chose him as captain.
“That was very humbling to me because, just like being district governor last year in Rotary, those are things I don’t set out to be,” Henricks said. “My job is to make a difference, and I was very humbled to be asked to be the leader in those capacities.”
Lauren Metheny, Henricks’ daughter, said he’s always willing to help somebody.
“He is a very determined servant and leader, and he always has been even when he was coaching my brother’s and my sports (teams) growing up,” Metheny said.
Metheny said he has a drive that anybody can help anybody, and every little bit counts. She said he doesn’t sweat the small stuff and enjoys what he does every day.
Henricks views leadership at its most successful when it becomes “flat,” meaning putting yourself on the same level as employees.
“If I can’t identify who is on the lowest level of the supposed organization chart, then I don’t feel good about myself, or I don’t feel like I’m leading the organization properly,” he said.