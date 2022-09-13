A man who loves to help has done so in Manhattan in the past seven years as the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation president and CEO.

Vern Henricks, 67, said the mission of GMCF is to build relationships between donor and community needs. “What we try to do is be the source of philanthropic information,” Henricks said. “If somebody had questions about philanthropy or giving, we want us to be the first point of (contact) that they would come to.”