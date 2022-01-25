For one man new to the Manhattan area, a golf course is more than a setting for a game; it’s a canvas for him to do his art.
Stacy Baker, 51, director of agronomy for Stagg Hill Golf Club, began working in Manhattan about a month ago but brings years of industry knowledge to the club.
Baker is from Morrison, Colorado. He started working on golf courses as a caddy when he was 13 years old. He also worked at a course in high school, then went to the University of Colorado Boulder. He earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and worked at the Boulder Country Club in the summers.
After school, Baker followed some friends out to Portland, Oregon, because he’d heard the area had a number of courses. When Baker moved there, he began working and taking classes through Pennsylvania State University, where he got a degree in turf grass management.
For Baker, every day was like a field trip.
“You’d learn something, and then you’d be out on the course, and it was like things just getting exponentially more clear,” Baker said. “I could see that disease. I can see that turf grass. Things opened up to where work was more of an education.”
Baker eventually became a superintendent of golf courses.
He said he likes to do his work from the ground up; he considers himself a “soil” guy.
“When you speak agronomy, I’m a big fan of soil first. I’m not an over-the-top fertilizer kind of guy,” Baker said. “I’m feeding the soil, and by feeding the soil, I mean feeding the plant, which is a lot more long-lasting than putting synthetic fertilizer on top of it.”
When Baker maintains courses, he does all the projects in-house rather than hiring a consultant to do the work. He and his crews maintain the course, rebuild T-boxes, build sand bunkers and re-build greens.
Chad Myers, general manager of Stagg Hill Golf Club, saw the background and the qualifications Baker had and brought him on.
“Baker will oversee all of the golf course conditions, grounds, and greens and hopefully make improvements and keep us moving in the direction the previous superintendent had done,” Myers said.
Myers said he thinks Baker will bring some good ideas to improve the golf course.
“He’s got lots of knowledge on re-doing things, whether it be greens, tees, bunkers — whatever that may be,” Myers said. “I just think that’s an extra piece of experience a lot of superintendents and directors of agronomy do not have.”
Myers is looking to improve short-game and practice areas of the club along with the driving range. Myers said he has chatted with Baker about re-doing greens and tree and fairway work for long-term plans. “He’s really in with his feet and hit the ground running,” Myers said.
Baker said he’s worked at courses all over the Midwest and the West Coast, including in Washington state and Sacramento, California. At one time, Baker oversaw five courses in Sacramento.
Baker chose Manhattan because he grew to like the Midwest through work in Oklahoma and Texas, and spending some time down the river in Lawrence. Baker said he enjoys Manhattan, calling it a cool little college town with good restaurants and having everything you need.
“Everyone thinks Kansas is just like nothing but prairie and flat,” Baker said. “I’m like, ‘There’s actually some hills and (stuff), man. It’s not what you think it is.’”
Baker said when he’s not golfing, he enjoys skiing and recently got into painting. He said he used to play rugby and was a wrestler in high school.
Part of being good at his job means playing a lot of golf. Baker said he used to play four times a week throughout his career. Baker said he doesn’t play to enhance his career, he does it for enjoyment, but it does improve his ability to manage the golf course.
“I see more out of the golf course when I’m playing it than I ever am going to see driving around in a golf cart,” Baker said. “I see it as a player, so I’ll see it before (customers) even have to complain or recommend something.”