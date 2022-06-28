C. Clyde Jones, 99 and a half, had his 100th birthday party several months early this year.
Jones was the first dean of the K-State College of Business, which is now in its own building on campus. He had a celebration there this month even though his actual birthday is not until Dec. 21.
Jones said Melanie Horton, assistant to the dean of the College of Business, wanted to host his 100th birthday party. Jones said he would love it since he had not figured out how he would do it.
“She said, ‘Well, we’d like to do it in June to avoid the chance of bad weather in December,’” Jones said. “Hey, that’s fine with me. Since 2016, I’ve been having half-year birthday parties anyhow.”
Jones said the key to his longevity was being married to an absolutely wonderful woman. He and his wife, Midge, were married for nearly 68 years before she died in 2016. Other keys include access to good health care, not working in a hazardous environment and a deep abiding faith.
On June 17, Jones got to his party at the business college a bit early and spent a lot of time greeting guests. He said one of his close friends spent 40 minutes in line to say hello. At his party, Dave Lewis served as the emcee and made remarks along with former football coach Bill Snyder; Robbin Cole, executive director of Pawnee Mental Health and president of his rotary club; and Jim Reed of First United Methodist Church, which Jones said he joined because of his leadership.
“It was a long afternoon, but one of the best that I could ever imagine with friends from everywhere and family,” he said. “I had 36 relatives from all over the country that came in that Friday.”
Jones thanked the about 620 people who showed up and spoke about how he had multiple opportunities throughout his time at Kansas State University and Manhattan to work elsewhere. But he never seriously considered them, saying he even turned down interviews for jobs.
“I fell in love with this place when I came here in August of 1960,” Jones said. “I would have never considered seriously leaving unless they fired me.”
Jones came from the University of Illinois, a larger university. He said when he got to K-State, there were only about 8,000 students, and the intimacy of the campus was very appealing to Jones.
“I hadn’t been here six months when I would walk across campus from Calvin Hall to Weber Hall,” Jones said. “I would see a number of people that I knew. I got stopped, called by name, and visited.”
Jones said Manhattan had a population of about 18,000 when he moved here. “Just a delightful community, pretty much crime-free at the time,” Jones said. “Didn’t worry about locking doors, parking your car, and locking it. We moved here with small children. My kids were 5, 7, and 9 years old. And (my wife) Midge and I just found this town the perfect place to raise children.”
Part of feeling welcomed was connecting with church leaders and having relationships with the governor, and two U.S. senators and a representative. Jones also was active in the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and the rotary club. He also served on the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors and was involved in the Kansas Council of Economic Education.
“Like an octopus, I reached out in all directions,” Jones said.
Jones has been so involved in the community over the years that the local chamber named its volunteer of the year award after him.
Jones continues to remain active as a volunteer. He currently works with Shepherd’s Crossing, a financial assistance organization he started volunteering for in 2001, when area churches started it.
“Shepherd’s Crossing provides emergency financial relief and doesn’t matter what the individual’s economic situation is,” Jones said.
Jones said he gets the satisfaction of helping people and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of a lot of people. The organization works with many types of people, but Jones said it specifically warms his heart to help single mothers and fathers.
“They find it very hard to hold a job if they don’t have good childcare,” Jones said. “We work very hard to make an individual up with resources that will let them get back to work.”
Beth Klug, executive director of Shepherd’s Crossing, said Jones has held every volunteer position. She called him “a true blessing to our organization.”
“That’s the thing about Clyde is his enthusiasm for Shepherd’s Crossing is contagious and really gets people to have a real heart for the organization and embrace the mission,” Klug said.
Some of the things the organization helps people with are rent, utilities, and prescription medications. Jones served as a counselor, wrote for grants, and now is the development officer for all fundraising.
Jones is active with the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, taking the leadership role for big fundraising events, and First United Methodist, serving on a facilities reorganization committee.
Jones is also involved with Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority as the chapter’s “grandpa.” His daughters were members at Kansas State, and Jones and his wife would attend parent’s weekends and other events.
The sorority approached Jones when it was raising money for a house renovation. He made three donations — two in his daughter’s names and one to students he met and got close with.
In December 2016, the Kappas invited Jones to dinner in their newly renovated house, so Jones could “see how his money was spent.” He said he has dinner with them about three or four times a semester.
“Three or four years ago, one of the mothers of a Kappa girl came over here on my birthday and presented me with a T-shirt, Kappa Kappa grandpa,” he said. “So I became the official, literally named, Kappa Kappa grandpa.”
He said the girls call him grandpa Clyde, and 10 or 12 girls will go to his house for dinner and help decorate his Christmas tree.
Klug said she has known Jones for a while, and she and her daughter have a close relationship with him and his other girls. She said some of the girls who take genealogy classes at K-State use Clyde as a recourse and develop a relationship through their work with him.
“He is just a wealth of information and stories and sound life advice for anybody who has the privilege and the honor to really get to know him,” Klug said.