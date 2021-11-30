From corporate to local, a return to Manhattan has provided Ciara Waugh with a newfound love for work.
Nearly two years ago, Waugh, 30, who is now human resources and operations director for Acme Global Industries, experienced “corporate burnout” while working for Target. After starting at the cafe in the Manhattan location, she eventually worked her way up to executive team lead over assets protection in Tucson, Arizona.
“Working for corporate was becoming draining in terms of like not feeling as though your voice is heard as much,” said Waugh, who was born in Oklahoma.
Dayelle (pronounced Dale) Waugh, Ciara’s wife, said the final straw came during Black Friday weekend in 2019.
“She had a massive panic attack,” said Dayelle, 28, assistant general manager of Fairfield Inn in Manhattan. “We had to go to the ER. She worked the overnight on Thanksgiving. Of course, she had the rest of that day off, but the idea of going to work the next day filled her with extreme panic.”
The panic attack and the desire to move closer to family sparked moving back to Manhattan during the COVID pandemic. Ciara said she and her wife wanted to move because they feel accepted in the Manhattan community.
“As two openly queer people, this is one of the best places in Kansas that we genuinely feel safe to be ourselves and feel as though we can be open and express who we truly are,” Ciara said.
Ciara assessed her career goals and liked the different businesses under Acme. Acme Gift posted on Instagram with a job opportunity, and she applied.
The company told Ciara she was overqualified for the assistant manager position at Acme Gift that she originally applied for. However, Acme created Ciara’s current position for her and she began working in May 2020.
Ciara runs the day-to-day operation for all of the stores owned by Acme. She spends her day bouncing between Public Hall, Thread, The Dusty Bookshelf, Acme Local, Acme Gift, and Super Cub.
“I do all the hiring and assist with scheduling. I help track operations, labor costs, cost of goods, store resets, anything and everything in the business that is happening,” Ciara said. “I am involved in some way, shape or form on the ground.”
These different businesses pull Ciara in many directions, allowing her to use the skillset she learned while working for Target. Ciara said she learned about structure and how to make a business more efficient.
“I spent the last year training myself in every single store on how the ins and outs, how it operates, how it works and what the expectations are,” Ciara said.
For Ciara, working for a local company allowed for more freedom and the ability to see her impact on the companies.
“The freedom is amazing,” Ciara said. “It’s really nice to be able to be like, ‘Hey, I have an appointment at three o’clock, I’m going to leave and go do that.’ (With) the freedom to help make decisions for the business, I feel more impactful. I feel as though if I say something that I am heard.”
Dayelle said Ciara wanted to work with people who knew her name and “gave a damn” about her. “She’s constantly learning new aspects of the coffee industry or bookselling or wholesale that she couldn’t get at Target because you had to only stay in your lane and really have to do your lane before you learn,” she said.
Although Ciara has settled into her new position, it didn’t come without adversity. She had to learn the different areas of each business. She said having fewer resources was a change for her.
During the pandemic, Waugh said she had to help change company culture since local stores were forced to shut down while big-box retailers remained open.
“For a company to be super successful, you have to have really good structure and operations,” Ciara said. “Coming in and there not being much structure and needing to build that structure was challenging.”
Overall, Waugh found a job that allows her to work with people and see her impact on the community, the operations of the businesses under Acme Global Industries and its employees.
“My favorite part of my job is meeting all of these people and helping them grow in both like professional setting, as well as just in their lives,” she said.