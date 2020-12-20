Some people may be getting coal for Christmas this year after they vandalized a display of large ornaments at the Festival of Lights at Blue Earth Plaza on Friday night.
Festival of Lights organizer and fundraiser Belinda Snyder said although nothing is confirmed, a group of kids likely climbed on the ornaments and knocked them down between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, based on social media posts.
Hilton Garden Inn staff helped repair and place the ornaments upright Saturday, Snyder said. No one has pressed charges, Snyder said.
The Riley County Police Department installed a motion sensor device on the ornaments Saturday afternoon, Snyder said. This device alerts the police department if someone gets close to the ornaments. This weekend, crews are installing cameras at Festival of Lights.
Snyder said RCPD has been working closely with Festival of Lights on this incident, which is not the first of this holiday season.
The ornaments were strewn along last Sunday, a person climbed under the large Christmas tree to change the music last week and people climbed on the sleigh and reindeer figures earlier this season. RCPD has identified the person who climbed under the tree, Snyder said; this individual posted on Snapchat and said it was on their bucket list. RCPD is attempting to reach this person, Snyder said.
Festival of Lights did not have any vandalism until last year, when people got under the tree and climbed on sleighs and deer figurines, Snyder said.
Snyder said she hopes people will understand these figurines are not meant for people to climb on.