With many people opting to celebrate Independence Day at home as area fireworks shows have been canceled, fireworks stands are expecting higher sales this year.
For organizations partnering with fireworks distributors, these are promising outlooks for those using the stands as fundraising outlets.
“That’s what the (distributing) company is predicting, that stands will be bigger than prior years,” said Jesse Magaña, one of the volunteers at the 2304 Stagg Hill Road stand and father of one of the Manhattan High School football players.
The football team usually operates a stand every year, setting up, stocking supplies and manning the registers. The proceeds go toward meal and travel costs throughout the year.
Though Magaña said foot traffic Thursday afternoon was slow to steady, he expected sales to pick up in the evenings after people left work and on the weekend.
“They say the Fourth of July is the day where it’s super busy,” he said.
Jordan Castille, a staff member of Chi Alpha, a K-State campus ministry, said she was surprised at how busy their members have been manning the stand at 2310 Candlewood Drive.
“On our first day, we made almost 200% more than the same day last year,” Castille said. “I think people are bored from being stuck at home, and they want something fun to do.”
After expenses, the proceeds will cover general ministry costs like scholarships to conferences and meals, and any additional tips it receives will go toward the Convoy of Hope Initiative, a program that helps feed impoverished children worldwide.
Casey Bratcher, director of the ministry, said the organization wasn’t sure if they would be able to run the stand, which serves as their main fundraiser for the year, because of the coronavirus, but he now thinks it could result in their best sales yet.
“This is a safe way for people to have fun and socially distance, I think,” Bratcher said. “… Normally we’re open through the end of the Fourth, but with how the trend is going, I think we’ll be done by like midday or early Fourth.”
To accommodate people during the pandemic, the ministry also set up a curbside pickup option, so people can arrange orders online before stopping by.
Melissa Soldan, development director of the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, said because larger firework shows have been cancelled, she could see people choosing to buy bigger firework displays for themselves and leading to a higher profit.
At the same time, Soldan said, she could see the trend heading either way.
“(With) people at home there could be that potential that they may have changed their tradition for this year and may not be going out and getting fireworks,” Soldan said, “or it could be the opposite where since (the Fourth) falls on a Saturday, I could see people getting some fireworks today, have lots of fun and then they’ll need to refill tomorrow.”
Celebration Fireworks is donating 10% of its sales to the local Boys and Girls Club. It has two booths set up in town, 114 McCall Road and 2215 Tuttle Creek Blvd., and another location in Junction City.
Most stands in Manhattan will be open until midnight Saturday, according to city regulations.