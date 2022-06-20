Organization seeks to dedicate sites to create Black History Trail of Geary County

Members of the Black History Trail of Geary County organization recently attended the Junction City Main Street and city meetings to present the organization’s plan to dedicate sites in the county for the creation of a Black History Trail.
Jim Sands, president of the organization, said they have pinpointed more than 10 sites, and the organization is adding more as time goes on. The sites include the historical museum, East 9th Street, Rathert Field, Pawnee Village, Buffalo Solider USO and Monument and Highland Cemetery.
“There are a great number of historical attributes in our local area, and we’re here to tell the story,” he said. “We have so much to tell.”
Sands said the purpose of the trail will be to educate residents and tourists about Geary County’s rich Black history and create public awareness of important people and events in the area that shaped Black history. Officials said this in turn will bring visitors to gather and experience the historical sites and attractions of the area.
The mission of the organization is to provide opportunities to further the interpretation of local Kansas Black history and the culture of this region of Kansas. It will address the public’s knowledge, education and awareness of Kansas Black history.
“This project will facilitate sharing of knowledge, bring and retain visitors to our areas, and provide forums for identifying future projects and programs,” Sands said.
Sands said they already have a lot of support from community members and people across the state and even outside the state who want to see the trail come to fruition.
Sands said the organization hopes to place signage at each location marking them and telling a little about their history with a QR code that will lead to more historical information and details. Additionally, the members want to hold site dedications and celebrations at the sites.
Melanie Laster, secretary treasurer for the organization, said they’ve also talked about the arts and how to bring back the historic culture of the area.
Lester said they are currently searching for funding, including grant funding. The organization is also looking for assistance in putting up signs and plaques along the trail, as well as in planning and implementing the site dedications.
Black History Trail of Geary County has a group of the same name on Facebook.
