Fort Riley soldiers will not be allowed to visit Aggieville from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. after a recent outbreak in Riley County was linked to the bar district.
Fort Riley officials discussed the order during a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday evening.
The order says service members are required to wear a face covering at all times when they are in public areas or going to facilities in Aggieville. They can remove masks temporarily while eating or drinking. It says family members also are “strongly encouraged” to follow these rules as well.
Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris of the 1st Infantry Division said that while the area has seen a gradual reopening in the past few weeks, it also has seen a growth in its positive coronavirus case rate, so protective measures are necessary to deter surges.
“I recognize that many of the businesses in Aggieville are strong supporters of our soldiers and I understand that many of our soldiers enjoy spending their off-duty hours in the district,” Harris said. “However, preventing the communal spread of COVID-19 is essential to our ability to fulfill requirements in support of our nation.”
On post, anyone in headquarters buildings, company operations facilities, platoon and squad rooms, and motor pools also will have to wear face masks at all times.
Officials reminded the audience that everyone on Fort Riley must continue to keep at least a 6-foot distance from others, increase personal hygiene and sanitation and wear masks and personal protective equipment when necessary.
Col. Stephen Shrader, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, said people should remain diligent in following coronavirus mitigation efforts and not become complacent.
“It doesn’t stop when you leave Fort Riley,” he said.