Many Manhattanites said they were glad to gather for the Festival of Lights tree-lighting ceremony Friday evening after last year’s event was called off because of COVID-19.
The ninth-annual lighting took place at Blue Earth Plaza in downtown Manhattan.
For Dustin and Kristen Spear and their daughter Emily, the event has become a beloved tradition.
“All the people you know, it’s like a big community get together .. it’s just like nostalgic,” Dustin said. Kristen said there is nothing else like it.
Charlotte and Curtis Self came to the tree lighting for the fifth time. This year their grandson Nehemiah was with them. Charlotte said they keep coming back because of “the festivity, and feeling the warmth of the holiday and getting caught into the spirit of the holiday.”
At the tree-lighting event, children could visit Santa Claus and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. There was Christmas caroling and music as well as free hot chocolate and cookies.
Of course the main event was the lights themselves, with the giant tree as the centerpiece. The tree and lighted tunnel have lights coordinated to music. (You can hear it on the radio 88.1 FM.) The Festival of Lights will continue through Jan. 1.
Ricci Dillon, who is a broker, owner and partner at ERA High Point Reality, put on one of the hot chocolate stands. A volunteer told her that they went through 100 gallons of chocolate Friday night. Dillon continues to contribute to this event because it brings her office together and the community together.
“You can see how many people turn out, so every time new people come to town, I always tell them about this event,” she said. “So they can see kind of how really small we aren’t in Manhattan.”
For some attendees, this was their first tree lighting, and they viewed it as an opportunity to see what the Manhattan community is about.
Cory Stalcup bought a house in Manhattan. He is moving from Louisville, Kentucky. He chose to move to Manhattan to find a smaller community. The festival of lights is the first event he attended.
“We were expecting an old-fashioned hometown feel, and that’s why we came down,” he said. “Everyone’s friendly, everyone’s happy, of course, obviously the lights, but it’s just the community being together and all that’s involved.”
Austin and Darean Templin came with their daughter, June. They moved to Manhattan in January. This is their first Christmas with their daughter, and they wanted to come out and get into the holiday spirit.
“The whole experience was really fun,” Darean said. “I love the caroling and hyping up Santa, and the lights are really beautiful.”
Some families at the festival have been coming for years, making it a tradition.
“I think people count on it, and we get all the same people back every year and their families and friends, and I think it’s a nice thing for families to do right after Thanksgiving,” Dillon said.
Another event as part of the Festival of Lights is the Family Christmas Carnival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include games, face painting, food, Whoville Express train rides and horse-drawn carriage rides.