Families who needed some extra guidance enrolling students in school got personalized help Friday.
The Manhattan-Ogden School District held its central registration event at Manhattan High School West Campus. Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the day is intended to assist families. He said most people take advantage of the online registration process, which can be found on the district website at usd383.org.
“When I first got here, we were paper and pencil on everything, and we didn’t have any online registration, so it was everybody in one day,” Reid said. “We’d enroll 70% to 75% of our families in one day, and that’s a lot of people running through.”
The first use of online class registration in the district was the 2016-17 school year. Reid said the in-person event is still popular with families who would rather not post their credit card information online and prefer paying school fees in-person.
“It’s still a good day, we’ve been busy; it’s been a steady stream of people all morning,” Reid said.
The in-person registration event is also helpful for families who are non-native English speakers. USD 383 English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) coordinator Emily Cherms said the busiest times for registration are early in the morning, the lunch hour, and later in the evening before the event ends at 6 p.m. She said she saw school principals assisting people through language differences.
“They’re getting to know our families, and getting that first-hand language experience,” Cherms said. “My (emotional) bucket is full seeing that.”
The district set up rows of laptops along the walls of the main MHS West corridor for registration. Free school supplies, including new backpacks, were available to students from the district FIT Closet. The Riley County Health Department also was on hand for central registration, offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 12 and older.
USD 383 required masks at the event after administrators reimplemented the district’s mandate inside all school buildings.
Cherms coordinated translation services with five interpreters for families who needed that assistance. She said staffers used an interpretation service via telephone to better help families overcome language barriers.
Carmen De Leon is an interpreter and aide in the district English as a Second Language department. Sergia Cantu and her five-year-old daughter, Nicole Cantu, spoke to The Mercury through De Leon’s translation. Sergia Cantu said in Spanish this was the second time using in-person registration services.
“Everything was smooth, everything was really great,” Cantu said. “The interpreters were amazing. The person who helped me, even though she spoke English, she was really great with me and helped me through the whole process.”
Cantu said this in-person opportunity is important for people “who may not be very technologically savvy.”
“If we have any questions at home, we have no one to help us, and if we’re here the support is very helpful and important to us,” Cantu said.
Nicole Cantu, who will be a first grader at Northview Elementary, said in Spanish she is most excited about seeing her friends in class again.
Reid said being in one location helps everyone — families and district staffers — by making it “a one-stop shop.”
“If we were spread out at all the buildings, it would be a lot more difficult to help those families,” Reid said.