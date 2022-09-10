A Leonardville man was injured in an ATV accident as Riley County fire crews responded to a grass fire Thursday afternoon near Randolph.
Steven Salzman, 62, of Leonardville, hit a fire truck while driving through the area of brush fire crews were fighting. Salzman was not responding to the fire. He was transported to Ascension Via Christi for non-life-threatening facial and leg injuries.
Firefighters were dispatched around noon Thursday to the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road. The fire was caused by a controlled burn that got out of control and spread to a neighboring pasture.
About 10 firefighters with five trucks responded to the fire and contained it. However, windy conditions reignited the fire later that day, and fire crews were dispatched again around 3:30 p.m. and fully contained the fire around 5 p.m. Riley County fire personnel was still monitoring the area for flare-ups on Friday.
“We’re entering the fall burning season, which is important for area land owners, but fire danger is high due to warm temperatures, low humidity and dry conditions,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “Any outdoor burns should be monitored closely and re-checked often for several days after the fire is extinguished. We’re hoping for rain this weekend and will continue to evaluate weather and fire conditions for safety.”
An estimated 30 acres of private property were burned. No structures were damaged in the fire.