Brush fire

Riley County crews work to contain brush fire Thursday along Windy Hill Road near Randolph.

 Photo courtesy Riley County Fire District No. 1

A Leonardville man was injured in an ATV accident as Riley County fire crews responded to a grass fire Thursday afternoon near Randolph.

Steven Salzman, 62, of Leonardville, hit a fire truck while driving through the area of brush fire crews were fighting. Salzman was not responding to the fire. He was transported to Ascension Via Christi for non-life-threatening facial and leg injuries.