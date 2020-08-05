A 92-year-old Ogden man was injured after his car crashed into the Manhattan Fire Department station on Poyntz Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Riley County police responded to the report of an injury crash at 3:02 p.m. at 1100 Poyntz Ave.
Officials said Sam Zafran, 92, of Ogden, was driving a 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada when he struck a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by Craig Dechany, 42, of Manhattan, and crashed into MFD’s Firehouse No. 2, which also houses EMS.
According to the fire department, crews heard the crash and found Zafran trapped inside his vehicle, which hit the west apparatus bay. Normally an ambulance is parked there, officials said, but it was out of the station at the time.
Personnel immediately began patient care and worked to free him. After doing so, emergency responders took Zafran to Ascension Via Christi Hospital and later to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of major injuries.
“The firehouse sustained structural damage, and MFD personnel shored the building to make it safe until permanent repairs can be made,” said Ryan Almes, MFD deputy chief, in a release. “Old Engine 1 was moved out of the firehouse to allow the (Riley County) EMS ambulance to still respond out of the station. The apparatus where MFD Quint 2 is housed was not affected.”