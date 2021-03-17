One residence suffered damage after a fire broke out at The Links at Manhattan apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 3:45 a.m., and when crews arrived at 517 Gatlinburg Way, they could not see flames or smoke from outside the three-story, 24-unit building.
When they entered the apartment, they found the sprinkler system in the residence’s kitchen on the first floor had already extinguished the fire.
The occupants of the unit weren’t home at the time, fire officials said, but crews did safely remove a dog and cat from inside. They did not report any injuries.
While investigators were still determining the cause of the fire Wednesday, officials estimated the loss to the structure and its contents at about $20,000.
County property records list the owner of the building as The Links at Manhattan of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the resident agent as The Corporation Company, Inc. of Topeka.
A total of 17 firefighters responded on six fire apparatus to the incident.