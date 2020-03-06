Despite a lack of physical evidence, the actions of a Manhattan man accused of rape and indecent liberties with children show a pattern that points to guilt, prosecutors argued Thursday.
Jurors heard closing arguments on the second day of a trial for Rodney Roberts, 52, who is accused of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Prosecutors argued that between late 2014 and May 2018, Roberts allegedly raped and inappropriately touched two children under the age of 14.
The mother of one of the girls reported Roberts to police in May 2018 when she learned from her daughter that Roberts allegedly had inappropriately touched her over the four-year period he lived with the family. However, Roberts had already moved out of the house several months earlier, and his alleged actions with the other victim had occurred in 2014, so police were unable to collect any evidence beyond the two girls’ testimonies.
The girls and their mothers were named in court, but The Mercury does not identify victims of sexual assault.
Bethany Fields, deputy county attorney, said jurors should convict Roberts because of the consistencies between the victims’ testimonies to the Child Advocacy Center and to the jury during the trial.
“As you go through the testimony and think about this case and talk about it in your deliberation, I want you to think about the different consistencies,” Fields said, “how the witnesses have been consistent with each other and how the witnesses are consistent within their own statements on what they told law enforcement or the CAC or things like that.”
Fields said the witnesses were consistent in their descriptions of the timing, locations and nature of Roberts’ alleged actions. Both victims told their mothers’ early on that Roberts’ allegedly was abusing them, but in both cases, Roberts was able to convince both mothers initially that the girls’ claims were untrue, Fields said.
Fields said despite one of the girl’s early testimony that Roberts never undressed her and he never made her undress him, her later testimony that Roberts raped her should be believed because she was uncomfortable revealing that during her initial interview with the CAC. The victim also later clarified that while she had never seen Roberts naked, that was because she closed her eyes while Roberts allegedly raped her.
In his closing argument, Roberts’ attorney Andy Vanduska argued that with a lack of physical evidence, Roberts could only rely on his word to defend his innocence.
“He cannot ask for (RCPD Det. Samuel Shubert) to go get DNA and say ‘I’ll give you my DNA,’ (for Shubert to) go in that bedroom and see if his DNA is on her sheets,” he said. “(He can’t say) ‘Go in that little girl’s underwear and see if my DNA is in her underwear.’ He can’t get that, because these are late disclosures. He has no other ability to tell you he didn’t do this — to show you he didn’t do this — other than to tell you he did not do that.”
Vanduska also pointed to one of the girl’s mother initial disbelief that Roberts would abuse her daughter, saying at the time that Roberts was like a “father figure.”
The other girl’s mother had police help her kick Roberts out of her home after she started to believe her daughters’ claims in mid-2014, but she did not police about the alleged abuse at the time. Vanduska asked the jury to consider why the mother did not report Roberts’ alleged actions for four years.
Vanduska cast doubt on the two mothers’ claims that they were not friends, pointing to the fact that they had Facebook messaged each other off and on over the years and had mutual acquaintances.
Additionally, Vanduska argued that inconsistencies in the girls’ specific details of the alleged abuse cast doubt on their testimony, particularly the fact that one of the alleged victims did not initially reveal the full extent of the alleged abuse at the CAC, which he said would have been the safest place for her to do so.
One of the victims testified that Roberts had abused her during the fall of 2013, but Vanduska said that was impossible, as Roberts was incarcerated for a drug possession offense at the time.
“Truth is really easy to remember,” Vanduska said. “Details are easy to remember. Having had sex with a grown man, putting his penis inside her, I think is extremely easy to remember, even for a child who is a young teenager at this point.”
He said that as jurors speculate as to why the children would lie about the alleged abuse, it’s possible that they did not like Roberts and wanted to have him removed from their homes.
In her rebuttal to Vanduska, Fields said details aren’t easy to remember.
“Use your common sense and experience,” Fields said. “When you were in elementary school or middle school, did something happen in your life that you really remember but you don’t remember the date? Did you have a grandparent who died? Did you have a fun family trip? Do you remember exactly when that happened?”
Fields said that jurors only had to find Roberts guilty beyond a “reasonable” doubt, not any doubt. She said the victims’ consistencies in their testimonies even prove to a modus operandi for the defendant.
“You have to decide if you can find (the victims) more credible than the defendant,” Fields said. “If so, I ask that you find the defendant guilty.”
Jurors were still deliberating as of press time Friday afternoon.