Although in-person commencement ceremonies have been canceled for this semester, K-State’s various colleges and departments will still host virtual ceremonies and honors this weekend.
“Kansas State University congratulates its May graduates and applauds their resiliency and perseverance in completing their degrees during these unprecedented times,” said president Richard Myers. “While our in-person commencement ceremonies are delayed and I won’t be able to personally hand each graduate their diploma this spring, I salute these graduates from the class of 2020 for their diligence and adaptability to reach this important milestone in their lives.”
The following virtual ceremonies and tributes are planned for this weekend:
• The College of Veterinary Medicine will host a virtual ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday. The video will include remarks from Dean Bonnie Rush and Provost Chuck Taber. The link to watch that ceremony is vet.ksu.edu/commencement2020/.
• The College of Agriculture will share a senior video in recognition of spring and summer graduates on social media.
• The College of Architecture, Planning and Design will share a slideshow Saturday recognizing each graduate.
• The College of Arts and Sciences is taking a varied approach to ceremonies, with each department in the college sending messages their graduates messages as well as a video message from the dean. Some departments will also host virtual celebrations.
• The College of Business Administration will share an online tribute to graduates, with a video from the dean and a graphic for each graduate. That video will be at cba.k-state.edu.
• The College of Education will share a video with graduates that includes Dean Debbie Mercer ringing the Bluemont Bell, one of the college’s graduation traditions. Students will be recognized for their awards as well, and the college will post messages from the graduates on social media.
• The College of Engineering will share special video messages on its website on Saturday. The website is engg.k-state.edu/spring-2020-graduates.
• The College of Health and Human Sciences is recognizing its outstanding senior all this week, and the college will share each graduates’ name at a 4:30 p.m. virtual ceremony Saturday.
• K-State Global Campus will host a virtual commencement as usual at online.k-state.edu/student-support/virtual-commencement.
The K-State Alumni Association will also host a virtual decorated graduation cap parade at noon on its Instagram page (@kstatealumni) and a sing-along of the alma mater at 2 p.m. Saturday.
K-State also is offering students in the class of 2020 the opportunity to walk at the fall commencement ceremony in December. Spring graduates will receive their diplomas, diploma covers, special commencement program and honor cords by mail over the summer.